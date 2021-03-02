USD/JPY comes within pips of 107.00 level, drops back London Fix-related USD selling

- USD selling into the 4pm London Fix saw USD/JPY drop back from multi-month highs in the 106.90s in recent trade.
- The pair is likely to remain subdued ahead of key stateside events later in the week.
USD/JPY has dropped back from session and multi-month highs in the 106.90s in recent trade amid a broad softening of the US dollar that has seen the US Dollar Index (DXY) drop back below the 91.00 level again. That means JPY is now flat on the day versus USD, while the DXY is now down around 0.2% amid strength in the likes of EUR/USD (which recent rallied back above the 1.2050 mark and into the 1.2070s) and in GBP/USD (which has recovered all the way back to the 1.3950 mark from Asia Pac lows of under 1.3880).
No fundamental catalysts were behind the pick-up in USD weakness that saw USD/JPY drop back from highs, rather traders are citing weakness heading into the 4pm London fix. Technical resistance is also being cited; when it rose into the 106.90s, USD/JPY hit the top of a long-term uptrend that has been capping the price action since the start of 2021. Note also that resistance in the form of the August 2020 highs also resides around the 107.00 level, likely contributing to the pick-up in selling pressure.
Technically speaking, whilst USD/JPY maintains the bullish bias that has been intact for most of the year so far, the pair may struggle in the short-run and some bulls might be hoping for a pullback to support in the 106.20 area (the mid-February highs) before adding to longs.
Driving the day
It’s been a quiet session for USD and JPY for the most part, amid a lack of fundamental catalysts in the form of either US data or sentiment-changing updates regarding the pandemic or US fiscal stimulus. News that Tokyo is likely to ask for an extension to its state of emergency (after six other prefectures ended theirs over the weekend) has not appeared to dent JPY sentiment much. Nor has underwhelming Japanese Company data; in Q4 2020, Company Profits were down 4.7% YoY, Company Sales were down 4.5% YoY and Business Capital Expenditure was down 4.8% YoY.
Trade is likely to remain subdued ahead of key events later in the week, which are mainly focused in the US, implying the USD side of the equation will continue to drive USD/JPY; Wednesday sees the release of the ISM Services PMI report for February, a timely update on the state of the US’ service sector recovery, as well as February’s ADP National Employment Change estimate, a release that helps set expectations for the NFP release later in the week. Thursday sees Fed Chair Jerome Powell (expected to reiterate the dovish Fed script whilst now showing any concerns about rising bond yields) plus Weekly Jobless Claims numbers and Friday sees the release of the February Labour Market Report, which will be the main event of the week.
As far as USD/JPY is concerned; if US data comes in stronger than expected, this could trigger further upside in US bond yields, which would put further upwards pressure on the US rate advantage over Japan, which could act as a further tailwind to USD/JPY. Conversely, any combination of poor data and/or a dovish enough tone from Fed Chair Jerome Powell could be enough to trigger a further retracement in US bond yields, which would have the opposite impact on USD/JPY.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.77
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|106.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.46
|Daily SMA50
|104.41
|Daily SMA100
|104.42
|Daily SMA200
|105.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.89
|Previous Daily Low
|106.37
|Previous Weekly High
|106.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.92
|Previous Monthly High
|106.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers beyond 1.2050 amid easing dollar’s demand
Easing Treasury yields and falling equities pushed the dollar lower heading into London fix. EUR/USD trades at daily highs around 1.2070 despite unimpressive EU data.
GBP/USD up over 100 pips after reaching a fresh two-week low
The pound trades around 1.3950 against the greenback, as demand for the latter receded. The focus is now on finance minister Sunak’s budget on Wednesday.
XAU/USD eyeing break below $1700 if this week’s US data beats
Spot gold prices are looking vulnerable in the $1720s after printing fresh multi-month lows during Tuesday Asia Pacific trade. Traders may look for a break below the $1700 level if strong US data adds to “over-heating” concerns.
Ripple nears 30% spike while crypto bull run takes a breather
Bitcoin's uptrend is still intact despite the technical breakout stalling at $50,000. Ethereum faces an uphill task at the 38.2% Fibonacci level ahead of a potential spike to $1,700. Ripple is flirting with $0.44, while bulls look forward to a 30% rally to $0.575.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY pushes higher and clinches new 4-week peaks near 91.40. This area is coincident with the 100-day SMA (91.29).