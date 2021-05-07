USD/JPY collapses to 108.30, rebounds afterwards

- USD/JPY plummets to weekly lows near 108.30.
- The leg lower was accompanied by the drop in US yields.
- US Nonfarm Payrolls disappointed expectations in April.
Following a sharp sell-off to the 108.30 region, USD/JPY manages to regain some composure to the 108.70 area, as investors continue to digest the ugly April Payrolls.
USD/JPY weaker on downbeat NFP
USD/JPY now recedes for the third session in a row in response to the strong retracement in the dollar and the deep pullback in US yields in the wake of the April’s US Payrolls.
Indeed, spot briefly tested weekly lows near 108.30 after US NFP surprised to the downside in April, showing the economy added 266K jobs (vs. 978K exp.) and the jobless rate move higher to 6.1% (from 6.05).
The poor prints from the labour market report poured (very) cold water over the potential overheating of the economy narrative as well as prospects of higher inflation in the months ahead. That said, yields of the US 10-year benchmark plummeted to the sub-1.50% region soon after the release, levels last seen in early March.
USD/JPY levels to consider
As of writing the pair is losing 0.32% at 108.73 and faces the next support at 108.33 (weekly/monthly low May 7) seconded by 107.47 (monthly low Apr.23) and then 106.59 (100-day SMA). On the upside, a surpass of 109.69 (weekly/monthly peak May 3) would aim to 110.96 (2021 high Mar.31) and finally 111.71 (monthly high Mar.24 2020).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges above 1.21 on poor US jobs figures
EUR/USD is surging above 1.21 after the US reported an increase of only 266,000 jobs in April against nearly one million expected. The dollar is under immense pressure.
GBP/USD extends gains after disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls
GBP/USD has been extending its gains after the US Nonfarm Payrolls badly disappointed with an increase of only 266,000 jobs in April. Earlier, sterling benefited from the UK Conservative Party's gains in local elections.
XAU/USD soars above $1,835 after weak Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold has leaped above $1,835 after the US reported an increase of only 266K jobs in April, far below expectations. Lower US yields support the precious metal.
Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case
Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq: Can the Fed pump anymore after weak jobs report
Well, that was an interesting jobs report. Not too many people were forecasting that one. Just in case you missed it NFP were forecast to come in around the 1 million jobs gained but instead the US only added 266k.