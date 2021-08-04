USD/JPY clings to modest gains above 109.00 mark, upside seems limited

- USD/JPY gained some positive traction on Wednesday and recovered a part of the overnight losses.
- Dovish Fed expectations kept the USD bulls on the defensive and might cap any meaningful upside.
- COVID-19 woes might continue to benefit the safe-haven JPY, warranting caution for bullish traders.
The USD/JPY pair held on to its modest intraday gains through the early European session and was last seen trading near daily tops, around the 109.10-15 region.
Having shown some resilience below the 109.00 mark, the USD/JPY pair gained some positive traction on Wednesday and recovered a part of the overnight losses to the lowest level since May 26. The USD/JPY pair, for now, seems to have snapped two consecutive days of the losing streak, though any meaningful recovery remains elusive.
The US dollar remained on the defensive amid firming market expectations that the Fed will wait for a longer period before slowing its massive monetary support. Apart from this, concerns about the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus might continue to underpin the safe-haven Japanese yen and further cap gains for the USD/JPY pair.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the USD/JPY pair has bottomed out and positioning for any further appreciating move. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the releases of the ADP report and ISM Services PMI for some short-term trading impetus.
The key focus, however, will remain on the closely-watched US monthly jobs data. The popularly known NFP report is scheduled for release on Friday and will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics. In the meantime, the broader market risk sentiment might produce some trading opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.13
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|109.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.96
|Daily SMA50
|110.1
|Daily SMA100
|109.6
|Daily SMA200
|107.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.34
|Previous Daily Low
|108.88
|Previous Weekly High
|110.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.36
|Previous Monthly High
|111.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
