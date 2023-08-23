USD/JPY clings to mild losses below 146.00 on softer yields, upbeat Japan PMI ahead of US data

- USD/JPY remains depressed at intraday low, down for the second consecutive day.
- US Treasury bond yields, JGB coupons fade previous strength amid cautious optimism.
- Upbeat prints of Japan’s Jibun Bank PMIs for August join positioning of US S&P Global PMIs to weigh on Yen pair.
- Mixed concerns about BoJ, Fed challenge USD/JPY traders ahead of Japan inflation, Jackson Hole event.
USD/JPY holds lower grounds near the intraday bottom, sidelined around 146.60-70 during early Wednesday morning in Europe, as market players seek more clues to extend the Yen pair’s two-day downtrend. Even so, upbeat Japan data and a pullback in the Treasury bond yields join cautious optimism to weigh on the risk-barometer pair ahead of the top-tier US activity data for August.
Earlier in the day, Japan’s first reading of the Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI for August improves to 49.7 from 49.6, versus 49.5 expected, whereas the Services counterpart rose to 54.3 for the said month from 53.8 previous figures.
Talking about the bond coupons, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields keep the previous day’s retreat from the highest level since late 2007 to 4.31% by the press time whereas the yields of Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) struggle around the levels last seen in 2014.
Also exerting downside pressure on the Yen pair could be the mixed concerns about the Bank of Japan (BoJ) as Governor Kazuo Ueda refrained from discussing the details of Tuesday’s meeting with Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, which he termed a ‘routine’ one. BoJ’s Kuroda, however, did mention that he explained BoJ’s July policy decision to the PM.
On the other hand, the US flashed slight improvement in the US Existing Home Sales for July and the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for August, which in turn should entertain the USD/JPY sellers. However, hawkish statements from Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin put a floor under the pair.
Additionally, hopes of witnessing improvement in the US-China ties and upbeat performance of Japan’s benchmark equity gauge Nikkei seem to defend the risk takers and weigh on the USD/JPY pair amid uncertainty about the major central bank’s next moves.
Looking forward, the preliminary readings of the August month Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs) and Existing Home Sales for July for the US will join the US-China headlines, as well as the bond market moves, to direct intraday moves of the USD/JPY pair. However, major attention will be given to Friday’s Tokyo Consumer Price Index for August and top-tier central bankers’ speeches at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium event for clear directions.
Technical analysis
Although multiple tops around 146.50-60 join the nearly overbought RSI (14) line to challenge the USD/JPY buyers, the Yen pair’s downside remains elusive unless providing a daily close beneath 144.80-70 support zone comprising levels marked during late June and early July.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|145.68
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|145.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143.72
|Daily SMA50
|142.57
|Daily SMA100
|139.47
|Daily SMA200
|136.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|146.4
|Previous Daily Low
|145.5
|Previous Weekly High
|146.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|144.65
|Previous Monthly High
|144.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|145.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|146.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|145.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|145.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|144.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|146.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|146.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|147.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rebounds to 0.6450 on US-China optimism, USD retreat
AUD/USD is trading close to 0.6450, sustaining the rebound on Wednesday, despite softer Australia activity data for August. The renewed US-China optimism and a broad US Dollar retreat underpin the pair ahead of the key US PMI data.
EUR/USD bulls retake 1.0850 ahead of EU/US PMI
EUR/USD is looking to build the recovery above 1.0850 in Wednesday's Asian trading. Upbeat mood and a retreat in the US Dollar and the US Treasury bond yields fuel EUR/USD's renewed upside. All eyes remain on the EU and US PMIs.
Gold: Will XAU/USD recapture 200 DMA? Focus on EU/US PMIs Premium
Gold is sustaining the recovery from five-month lows, looking to recapture the $1,900 mark early Wednesday. A minor pullback in the United States Dollar (USD) and the US Treasury bond yields is helping Gold price find some support. All eyes now remain on the global preliminary PMI reports for fresh trading impetus in XAU/USD price.
Former OpenSea manager to forfeit 15.98 Ethereum tokens following insider trading case sentencing
Fortune Crypto reports that the former manager at OpenSea, Nathaniel Chastain, was sentenced to three months imprisonment for insider trading, among other charges, in the digital asset space.
Jackson Hole symposium to shape Dollar’s path
The Fed’s annual economic symposium will kick off on Thursday, but the highlight will be Chairman Powell’s flagship speech on Friday. With US yields trading at their highest levels of this cycle, his signals on interest rates could either add fuel to this rally or trigger a correction, driving the dollar accordingly.