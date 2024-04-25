USD/JPY climbs relentlessly ahead of BoJ meeting

- The USD/JPY extends its uptrend despite verbal intervention from the Minister of Finance.
- The wide differential between US and Japanese interest rates is seen as a major factor contributing to the rise.
- The idea that a lot is already priced into the US Dollar could limit USD/JPY upside.
The USD/JPY trades higher on Thursday, rising into the mid 155.00s, on the back of a recent step-rise in US Treasury Bond yields as the pair shrugs off yet more verbal intervention from the Japanese Finance Minister (MOF) Sunichi Suzuki.
USD/JPY is pressured higher by the wide differential between US and Japanese interest rates, with the US Federal Reserve (Fed) setting the Fed Funds Rate at 5.25% - 5-50% and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) its cash rate at 0.0% - 0.1%. The huge advantage of parking capital in US Dollars (USD) compared to Japanese Yen (JPY) is a constant bullish factor for USD/JPY.
In a statement to Parliament on Thursday, Sunichi Suzuki reiterated the tired phrase that the Finance Ministry would be “watching FX market closely” and “will take appropriate measures” if the Yen depreciates further. Yet his attempts at verbal intervention seem to be losing force with each repetition as the pair pushed higher regardless. Analysts remain skeptical about the impact even of direct intervention on the pair.
“Even actual interventions, if they came, would hardly make a lasting impression on the market, because the MOF's firepower is limited,” says Antje Praefcke, FX Analyst at Commerzbank.
For any lasting effect on the valuation of the Yen, the MOF’s interventions would have to be accompanied by interest rate hikes from the BoJ.
“..interventions would have to be flanked by a credible monetary policy on the part of the BoJ, i.e. a regular cycle of interest rate hikes, in order to be convincing, otherwise they would just be "leaning against the wind" anyway. However, since we do not believe in a rate hike cycle, we simply lack the arguments for a rising JPY,” says Praefcke.
BoJ meeting on the radar
Approaching quickly down the road is the next BoJ policy meeting which is scheduled for 3.00 GMT on Friday morning, but the market does not expect a change in policy so soon after the BoJ hiked interest rates in March. At most Ueda and his team are expected to raise their inflation forecasts.
“The BOJ may raise slightly its 2024 core inflation projections implying greater room to tighten policy and can offer JPY near-term support,” says Brown Brothers Harriman (BBH) in a report.
Core inflation (ex fresh food) in March tracked at 2.6% versus the 2.4% forecast by the BoJ and “core of core” inflation (ex fresh food and energy) at 2.9% versus the 1.9% forecast by the bank.
Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, released a few hours prior to the BoJ meeting, could impact deliberations, if it varies substantially from consensus. However, the overall view is that the BoJ is unlikely to actually alter policy much given trend inflation remains below its 2.0% target.
“We are sticking to our view that the BOJ tightening cycle will be modest because underlying inflation in Japan is trending lower. The swap market implies 25 bps of rate hikes in 2024 and 50 bps over the next two years,” says BBH.
US Dollar “already has a lot priced in” – Commerzbank
USD/JPY may be limited in its scope for upside, however, by the fact USD “already has a lot priced in”, according to analysts at Commerzbank.
This is particularly in regards to the acute shift in market expectations regarding the future course of interest rates in the US.
Since the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) March meeting markets have consistently pushed back the date when the Fed is expected to begin cutting interest rates.
This recalibration of the future path of interest rates has now been fully priced in, according to Commerzbank’s Praefcke, and in the absence of more catalysts, makes USD more vulnerable to “bad news” than “good news”.
“..a lot is already priced into the Dollar, such as a soft landing of the economy or a Fed that will only cut the key interest rate much later than previously thought,” says Praefcke.
“It is becoming increasingly difficult for the Dollar to benefit from facts and figures that underpin this expectation (a delay in future rate cuts); on the contrary, it tends to react sensitively when the market has doubts about its current expectation in the face of not-so-good data. The Dollar is gradually running out of steam, although it is currently the undisputed most popular currency and is likely to remain so,” adds the analyst.
If her view is valid it could color the FX market reaction to US first quarter GDP data out on Thursday. Even a better-than-expected result may not push USD/JPY that much higher, whilst a weaker-than-expected result could see the pair drop back more substantially.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
US economy grows at an annual rate of 1.6% in Q1 – LIVE
The US' real GDP expanded at an annual rate of 1.6% in the first quarter, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' first estimate showed on Thursday. This reading came in worse than the market expectation for a growth of 2.5%.
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0700 after US GDP data
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure and retreated to the 1.0700 area. Although the US data showed that the economy grew at a softer pace than expected in Q1, strong inflation-related details provided a boost to the USD.
GBP/USD declines below 1.2500 with first reaction to US data
GBP/USD declined below 1.2500 and erased a portion of its daily gains with the immediate reaction to the US GDP report. The US economy expanded at a softer pace than expected in Q1 but the price deflator jumped to 3.4% from 1.8%.
Gold falls below $2,330 as US yields push higher
Gold came under modest bearish pressure and declined below $2,330. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day after US GDP report, making it difficult for XAU/USD to extend its daily recovery.
XRP extends its decline, crypto experts comment on Ripple stablecoin and benefits for XRP Ledger
Ripple extends decline to $0.52 on Thursday, wipes out weekly gains. Crypto expert asks Ripple CTO how the stablecoin will benefit the XRP Ledger and native token XRP.