USD/JPY bulls step it up a notch aheda of NFP

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • USD/JPY is printing fresh cycle highs ahead of NFP.
  • Bulls eye a run into the 112 area with yen weighed by dovish BoJ.

At the time of writing, USD/JPY is near the highs of the day at 111.64 in what appears to be a final push into the Nonfarm Payrolls data.

The US dollar has picked up yet another unexpected bid ahead of a report that is likely to give some clues on whether the Federal Reserve will start to reduce monetary stimulus sooner rather than later.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major counterparts, has just made a three-month high of 92.587 after it posted its best monthly performance since November 2016.

The catalyst has been in the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) unexpected hawkish shift at its lats meeting, forecasting prospects of two interest rate hikes by the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, the JPY has underperformed most currencies, weighed by a dovish position of the Bank of Japan.

''How, the JPY performs in the coming weeks vs the USD will depend on how the Fed communicates its monetary policy.,'' analysts at Rabobank argued.

''Although a couple of other factors are also likely to influence the currency pair, the widespread assumption that there will be no tightening in BoJ policy settings for some time suggests little support for the JPY from domestic policies in Japan.''

The analysts said that they have brought forward our forecasts and now see a move to 112 by the end of the year.  

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 111.62
Today Daily Change 0.51
Today Daily Change % 0.46
Today daily open 111.11
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 110.21
Daily SMA50 109.5
Daily SMA100 108.82
Daily SMA200 106.61
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 111.12
Previous Daily Low 110.42
Previous Weekly High 111.12
Previous Weekly Low 109.72
Previous Monthly High 111.12
Previous Monthly Low 109.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 110.85
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 110.69
Daily Pivot Point S1 110.64
Daily Pivot Point S2 110.18
Daily Pivot Point S3 109.94
Daily Pivot Point R1 111.35
Daily Pivot Point R2 111.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 112.05

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Daily Risk Appetite Analysis!

Analyze with us the current market with its risks, opportunities and timings. Upgrade to Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds onto gains amid mixed US data

EUR/USD holds onto gains amid mixed US data

EUR/USD has recaptured 1.1850 and is on a recovery path, as the dollar softens. US jobless claims beat estimates with 364K, yet failed to boost the greenback. On the other hand, the ISM Manufacturing PMI missed estimates with 60.6 points. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bounces from 10-week low, hovers around 1.38

GBP/USD bounces from 10-week low, hovers around 1.38

GBP/USD is trading near 1.38, recovering from the fresh 10-week lows it hit earlier. The UK Manufacturing PMI missed estimates with 63.9 while BOE Gov. Andrew Bailey vowed to act if inflation remains high. The dollar has shed some of its gains.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD climbs to $1,780 area, upside seems limited

XAU/USD climbs to $1,780 area, upside seems limited

Gold built on the previous day's recovery move from the vicinity of the $1,750 level, or two-and-half-month lows and gained traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday. 

Gold News

BTC prepares to retest $40,000, altcoins wait with bated breath

BTC prepares to retest $40,000, altcoins wait with bated breath

Bitcoin price is declining in search of a support barrier that might kick-start a 20% rally. Ethereum price retraces, promptly following the pioneer cryptocurrency. Ripple price is heading lower to retest the range low at $0.65.

Read more

Apple watch looks on time for a break of $137 and then record highs

Apple watch looks on time for a break of $137 and then record highs

Apple stock is on course to break through resistance at $137. AAPL has been trending nicely from low $120's in May. Futures point to a positive open for stocks.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures