- USD/JPY bulls are moving on a key area of resistance.
- A break of hourly resistance opens prospects of a longer bullish run.
- All eyes turn to the ECB today which could see volatility in money markets.
USD/JPY is attempting to move higher towards 138.50 and a key technical area on the hourly time frame. The US dollar remains firm in Asia, following the lead from overnight as the euro weakens into the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.
The day was dominated by European political dramas and concerns about European gas availability from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Gas orders have reportedly signalled that the Nord Stream will return to 40% of capacity but the caveat is that Moscow has warned that unless a spat over sanctioned parts is resolved, flows will be tightly curbed. Therefore, this leaves the euro and risk in EZ financial markets on tenterhooks as investors wait to see whether gas flows will resume on Thursday when maintenance on the Nord Stream pipeline is set to end.
In other news, the prospects of Italian politics plunging into months of upheaval surrounding the resignation of the prime minister, Mario Draghi. Read more here: Italian PM Draghi will announce his resignation in the chamber tomorrow
This all circles over the ECB meeting. The ECB is expected to hike by 25bps and announce an anti-fragmentation tool. However, the risk of a 50bps hike has grown materially and is almost a coin toss as analysts at TD Securities argued. ''it is the sensible outcome to the meeting, but goes against recent communications.''
As for the US dollar, it rose in a choppy session, but its gains were capped as traders were hesitant to drive flows much further ahead of the ECB. The dollar index (DXY) climbed 0.459% while US Treasury yields were mixed, moving within narrow ranges, as bond investors balanced their positions ahead of another Federal Reserve meeting next week.
A fairly strong US 20-year bond auction contributed to gains on the long end while the yield of the US two-year note exceeded that of the benchmark 10-year debt by about 21.8 basis points. The inversion was as deep as 34.4 bps on Monday, the largest inversion since 2000, reflecting worries that aggressive Fed hikes could tip the world's largest economy into recession.
For the day ahead, domestically, the Bank of Japan is set to raise its inflation forecast on Thursday but maintain ultra-low interest rates and warn of risks to a fragile economy, reinforcing its position as an outlier in a wave of global increases to borrowing costs.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.42
|Today Daily Change
|0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|138.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.61
|Daily SMA50
|133.25
|Daily SMA100
|128.57
|Daily SMA200
|121.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|138.38
|Previous Daily Low
|137.9
|Previous Weekly High
|139.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.99
|Previous Monthly High
|137
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|138.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|137.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|137.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|138.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles around 0.6900 as recession fears return
AUD/USD licks its wounds around 0.6900, after posting the first daily loss in a week as it reversed from the monthly top. The Aussie pair’s pullback could be linked to the market’s fresh fears of recession and inflation.
EURUSD price aims to recapture 1.0200 ahead of ECB policy
EURUSD price shifted into a correction mode after failing to surpass Tuesday’s high at 1.0269 on Wednesday. The availability of barricades around a fresh three-week high activated selling pressure and dragged the asset to near 1.0156.
Gold price is 'smelting' below $1,700 and just $20.00 away from key weekly pivot
Gold price is down 0.85% at $1,696,84 as the US dollar strengthens which left XAUUSD for December delivery down US$10.40 to US$1,717.70. Still, the spot gold price is below the psychological threshold and traders are eyeing a move to the weekly pivot of $1,676.
Here’s a recap of the successful trades we forecasted for Solana price this week
Solana price has been a very enjoyable chart to trade, however partaking in additional moves is ill-advised until further evidence can depict a safe entry. Solana price currently trades at $42.70. Invalidation of the macro downtrend thesis remains at $50.50.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!