- USD/JPY bears depending on central bank sentiments.
- USD/JPY is pressured below trendline resistance and bears eye 126.55.
- Bulls are looking for a correction to give bears a discount to 129.50
USD/JPY is pressured due to a number of impactful macro themes, including the Bank of Japan's recent pivot, the Federal Reserve's decreasingly hawkish sentiment and the US economic disinflationary data. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 128.00 ahead of the Bank of Japan decision and after last week's headlines (Wednesday). The US Consumer Price Index (last Thursday) helped to nail down the coffin for the pair also.
USD/JPY dropped away from a trendline resistance on Wednesday before the highly anticipated Consumer Price Index event on Thursday when a headline about the Bank of Japan, as reported by Japanese media Yomiuri, circulated the wires. The news signalled that the Japanese central bank is up for reviewing the side effects of massive monetary easing in the monetary policy meeting next week. “BoJ reviews due to skewed interest rates in markets even after last month's tweak in bond yield control policy,” adds Yomiuri per Reuters. As a consequence, the yen moved higher sharply vs. the greenback and broke 130 and reached 129.60 ahead of the US CPI data which spurred the price lower to 127.45.
Meanwhile, despite prospects of a Fed pivot, there are observers that are sceptical of the Federal Reserve. Analaysts at TD Securities argued that ''while the precious metal space is no longer in a selling mode, there continues to be correction risk as it is not all certain that inflation has been defeated and that the US central bank is ready to get less restrictive anytime soon.''
Analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman argued that ''core PCE has largely been in a 4.5-5.5% range since November 2021 and we think the Fed needs to see further improvement before even contemplating any sort of pivot.''
''WIRP suggests a 25 bp hike February 1 is fully priced in, with nearly 30% odds of a larger 50 bp move. Another 25 bp hike March 22 is fully priced in, while one last 25 bp hike in Q2 is nearly 45% priced in that would take the Fed Funds rate ceiling up to 5.25%. However, the swaps market continues to price in an easing cycle by year-end and we just don’t see that happening.''
USD/JPY technical analysis
The pair has since continued lower and eyes the 126.50s. However, the daily M-formation could hold up the bears and attract a bid towards the 129.50s beforehand.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls eye a break of 0.6990s as domestic data underpins hawkish RBA sentiment
AUD/USD is trading in a tight 10-pip range between 0.6967 and 0.6977 on the day so far. The price has been capped below the recent 0.6990s recent highs in what has been a choppy consolidation range since the US Consumer Price Index event that showed ongoing disinflation.
EUR/USD juggles below 1.0850 as focus shifts to US PPI and Retail Sales data
The EUR/USD pair is struggling to find any direction as the United States markets are closed on Monday on account of Martin Luther King’s Birthday. The major currency pair is juggling below 1.0840 as investors have shifted their focus toward the release of the US PPI and Retail Sales data.
Gold aims to extend rally above $1,920 as Fed to ease policy tightening pace
Gold price has turned sideways after a juggernaut rally to near the critical resistance of $1,920.00 in the early Asian session on Monday. The precious metal witnessed substantial buying interest after surpassing the round-level resistance of $1,900 for the first time in eight months.
Ethereum short traders could profit on one condition ahead of ETH Shanghai upgrade
Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, yielded 21% gains over the past week. Experts argue that bulls are close to exhaustion, and traders with short positions could profit ahead of the Shanghai upgrade.
The Week Ahead: China Q4 GDP, Bank of Japan, UK CPI and wages, Ocado and Netflix earnings
UK CPI (Dec). After the peak of 11.1% in October, headline CPI fell back to 10.7% in November in a welcome sign that we could well be past the peak. Recent falls in oil and gas prices are also likely to start to feed into the underlying numbers.