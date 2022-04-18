- USJPY is firm at the start of the week as the greenback starts on the front foot.
- Eyes will turn to Fed speakers and the yield curve.
USD/JPY is higher by 0.24% on the session during holiday thin market conditions and has travelled between a low of 126.32 and a high of 126.73 so far. The US dollar rose to a two-decade peak against the yen last week as more hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials reinforced expectations for faster U.S. policy tightening.
New York Fed President John Williams said on Thursday that a half-point rate rise next month was "a very reasonable option," in a further sign that even more cautious policymakers are on board with faster monetary tightening.
Consequently, US Treasury yields resumed their climb at the end of the week following a two-day decline which underpinned the greenback. The dollar index (DXY) climbed 0.08% to 100.48,on the way to the two-year high of 100.78 reached on Thursday and ended the week 0.64% higher. Against the yen, the dollar has climbed 1.71% for a sixth straight winning week.
Meanwhile, The odds of direct FX intervention are rising, in our view, and Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Tuesday that the government is watching yen moves and their impact on the economy "with a sense of urgency".
''A dovish BoJ and a deteriorating Japanese balance of payments position on the back of the fossil fuel spike will keep USD/JPY bid for most of the year – and it should be nearing 130 by year-end. Probably the biggest risk to that view is that the BoJ becomes less dovish – as evidenced by it allowing 10-year JGB yields to trade above 0.25%,'' analysts at ING Bank said.
As for the Fed, the week ahead will hold key speakers again. ''Fed communication will remain front and center as officials try coalesce on a message before the May meeting. We are of the view that the Fed is broadly in-sync with the move toward the vicinity of neutral by the end of 2022, with Governor Brainard supporting that view recently. Chair Powell's remarks in an IMF panel on the global economy will get the focus of the attention,'' analysts at TD Securities argued.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|126.67
|Today Daily Change
|0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|126.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|123.29
|Daily SMA50
|118.89
|Daily SMA100
|116.63
|Daily SMA200
|114.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|126.68
|Previous Daily Low
|125.87
|Previous Weekly High
|126.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|124.04
|Previous Monthly High
|125.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|126.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|126.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|125.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|125.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|125.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|126.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|127.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|127.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Easter Monday consolidation before downside continuation to test 0.7300
AUD/USD is in a significantly strong downtrend and there is likely more to come from the bears in due course. However, given it is Easter Monday, there perhaps will not be much in the way of price action in the absence of a catalyst.
EUR/USD bears rest at an area of consolidation, eyes on French elections and Ukraine
The euro fell to the lowest levels since May 2020 after the ECB kept its policy stance broadly unchanged, sticking to plans to slowly unwind stimulus. Interest rates only go up "some time" after the end of bond buys and they will be gradual.
Gold softer as US dollar firms in Tokyo
XAU/USD eyes an upside to $1,980.00 amid uncertainty over a long weekend in global markets. The multi-decade print of US CPI has bolstered the odds of a jumbo rate hike by the Fed. The speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell will keep investors busy this week.
Bitcoin price eyes recovery as whales accumulate massive amounts of BTC
Bitcoin price is on track to post a massive recovery as accumulation by large wallet investors is on the rise. BTC price held steady above $40,000 through Easter, and analysts believe the risk of capitulation is lower.
Central banks on a preset course reduces significance of high-frequency data
Arguably the most important data next week is the flash PMI. It is not available for all countries, but for those generally large G10 economies, the preliminary estimate is often sufficiently close to the final reading to steal its thunder.