USD/JPY bulls holding fort in the 108.80 crucial territory

- The USD/JPY pair has continued to consolidate at the upper end of its October range.
- The major pair has been confined to familiar ranges soaking up the monumental risks in geopolitics.
USD/JPY is sitting ready for a busy week ahead having ranged between 108.50 and 108.77 last Friday's close. The major pair has been confined to familiar ranges soaking up the monumental risks in geopolitics. US yields have thus been a lesser influence as traders sit on the sidelines waiting for a crucial Federal Open Market Committee meeting, along with Chinese PMIs However, the US 2-year treasury yields rose from 1.58% to 1.62% on Friday while the 10-year yield rose from 1.75% to 1.80%. "Markets are pricing 22 basis points of easing at the 30 October meeting and a terminal rate of 1.26% (vs 1.88% currently)," analysts at Westpac noted.
Geopolitics in focus
Brexit has been the main focus of the market while the US negotiation headlines have been simmering away in the background with the latest being that the US-China talks have progressed very well, according to Trump, suggesting that a deal was close.
"Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and USTR Lighthizer spoke with China's VP Liu He on Friday, and the statement from the US side said, "They made headway on specific issues and the two sides are close to finalizing some sections of the agreement. Discussions will go on continuously at the deputy level, and the principals will have another call in the near future." Trump called for Congress to pass the USCMA (US-Canada-Mexico) trade pact and said that China wants a trade deal,"
analysts at Westpac explained.
USD/JPY levels
On a technical front, FXStreet Chief Analyst, Valeria Bednarik notes that the USD/JPY pair has continued to consolidate at the upper end of its October range. "In the daily chart, it remains above its 20 and 100 DMA, but below a directionless 200 DMA, which stands a few pips above 109.00. The Momentum indicator eases from overbought levels, while the RSI consolidates around 60, lacking clear directional strength but, given that they stand well into positive ground, leaning the risk to the upside. In the shorter term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is neutral-to-bullish as it holds above a directionless 20 SMA, but with technical indicators still stuck to their midlines."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Risk aversion plays against the shared currency
The American dollar has advanced slowly but steadily throughout the past week, ending it with gains against most major rivals. The EUR/USD pair closed Friday at 1.1079, in spite US data released at the end of the week didn’t back the greenback.
GBP/USD sellers catch a breath amid calls of EU granting 3-month Brexit extension
With rising calls of the EU’s readiness to announce a three-month Brexit extension, the GBP/USD pair stops recent downside while taking the bids to 1.2825 at the start of the week’s Asian trading session on Monday.
USD/JPY bulls holding fort in the 108.80 crucial territory
USD/JPY is sitting ready for a busy week ahead having ranged between 108.50 and 108.77 last Friday's close. The major pair has been confined to familiar ranges soaking up the monumental risks in geopolitics.
Gold pulls back to sub-$1505 area as risk aversion stalls
With the latest macro supporting market’s risk sentiment, Gold prices decline to $1,503 amid Asian session on Monday. Key Brexit developments, Fed meeting and the US jobs report will be in the spotlight.
Bitcoin smashes 8K to the upside
Some reports are attributing the move to the previously reported story where Chinese president embraces blockchain. There has been no confirmed news to support the move.