AUD/USD bounces on fresh Greenback weakness

AUD/USD drove higher on Monday, climbing back into the 0.6660 region following an extended near-term decline. The Australian Dollar (AUD) took a lifeline thrown by broad-market Greenback flows that see the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) on the retreat heading into the holiday shutdown.

Global markets will be going dark early this week, with major exchanges shuttered as early as late Wednesday as investors take the holidays off. The Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) latest rate call meeting minutes will drop early on Tuesday, giving Aussie traders a look into where the RBA is steering the interest rate ship.

Despite a near-term walkback, the Aussie traded into 14-month highs as recently as the week before, putting pressure on Australian businesses. The RBA is broadly expected to raise interest rates at least twice in 2026, putting a firm floor under the AUD as the US Federal Reserve (Fed) faces an accelerating pace of interest rate cuts moving forward over the next year or two.

US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth figures are also due on Tuesday, and are expected to show a general decline in headline growth during the third quarter. Q3 US GDP is expected to cool to 3.2% QoQ compared to the previous quarter’s 3.8% print.

AUD/USD daily chart