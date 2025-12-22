US President Donald Trump says US might keep or might sell oil seized near Venezuela

US President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States (US) would maybe keep and maybe sell the oil it had seized off the coast of Venezuela in recent weeks, Reuters reported on Monday.

Trump added that the US would also keep the seized ships.

"Maybe we will sell it, maybe we will keep it," Trump said, adding it might also be used to replenish the United States' strategic reserves.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading 2.51% higher on the day to trade at $57.95.