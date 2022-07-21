- USD/JPY keeps post-BOJ rebound as Governor Haruhiko Kuroda shows readiness for further easing.
- Hopes of firmer growth jostle with hints of rising inflation expectations in BOJ Governor Kuroda’s press conference.
- BOJ left monetary policy unchanged but quarterly economic outlook report seemed downbeat.
- US dollar remains pressured ahead of ECB, risk appetite dwindles even as yields rebound.
USD/JPY prints mild gains around 138.30 as Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda tried to resell monetary easing in his speech on early Thursday in Europe. In doing so, the yen pair holds onto the post-BOJ rebound amid the market’s cautious optimism.
BOJ Governor Kuroda repeated his pledge while saying that (He) won't hesitate to ease monetary policy further if necessary. “Risks to economy skewed to the downside for time being but will be balanced thereafter,” adds BOJ’s Kuroda.
Earlier in the day, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) matched market expectations by announcing no change in the current monetary policy. In doing so, the Japanese central bank kept the benchmark rate unchanged at -0.10% while keeping the target rate for the Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) at 0.0%. However, the quarterly release of the BOJ Outlook report does cite the inflation fears and weighs on the yen. Also favoring the USD/JPY buyers are the downbeat GDP forecasts, as well as expectations of higher CPI, within the stated report.
The yen also justifies its risk barometer status as the market sentiment recently improved after the restoration of the gas flows from Russia’s Nord Stream 1 pipeline. It’s worth noting that the US dollar’s weakness ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy meeting appears to challenge the USD/JPY bulls.
On the contrary, firmer US Treasury yields seem to favor the pair buyers as the US 10-year benchmark rise 1.3 basis points to 3.05% to refresh its one-week high.
Looking forward, markets are likely to witness the pre-ECB anxiety and may challenge the USD/JPY traders. However, any surprises from the bloc’s central bank shouldn’t be taken lightly.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking a five-week-old support line and the 21-DMA, respectively around 137.50 and 136.70, USD/JPY remains on the road to the 140.00 psychological magnet.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.32
|Today Daily Change
|0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|138.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.61
|Daily SMA50
|133.25
|Daily SMA100
|128.57
|Daily SMA200
|121.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|138.38
|Previous Daily Low
|137.9
|Previous Weekly High
|139.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.99
|Previous Monthly High
|137
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|138.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|137.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|137.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|138.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD holds gains above 1.0200 ahead of ECB
EURUSD is consolidating gains above 1.0200, supported by news that Russia's Nord Stream 1 pipeline has resumed gas deliveries. The renewed US dollar sell-off also underpins the pair. The upside, however, remains capped by the Italian political crisis.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.1950 amid souring risk sentiment
GBP/USD is dropping towards 1.1950, as the US dollar recovers losses amid a negative shift in risk sentiment. Traders remain cautious ahead of the critical ECB decision. The UK political uncertainty offsets aggressive BOE tightening expectations.
Gold price weakens further below $1,700, seems vulnerable near one-year low
Gold price witnessed selling for the second straight day and dropped to a nearly one-year low. The prospects for a further rise in interest rates continued to drive flows away from the yellow metal.
Where is Shiba Inu price headed after partnership with Marvel’s long-term collaborator
Shiba Inu announced a partnership with a world-class visualization studio to design and develop its highly-anticipated SHIB.io metaverse.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!