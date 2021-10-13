USD/JPY bounces off lows, back around mid-113.00s

- USD/JPY attracted some dip-buying near the 113.35 region, though lacked follow-through.
- Elevated US bond yields extended some support; a modest USD weakness capped gains.
- Investors now eye the US CPI report and FOMC minutes for a fresh directional impetus.
The USD/JPY pair reversed an intraday dip and climbed back above mid-113.00s, closer to the top end of its daily trading range during the early European session.
The pair attracted some dip-buying on Wednesday and recovered over 25 pips from the daily swing lows, around the 113.35 region, though lacked any strong follow-through. The recent widening of the US-Japanese government bond yield differential was seen as a key factor that drove flows away from the Japanese yen and extended some support to the USD/JPY pair.
The US bond yields have been rallying since late September when the Fed signalled that it would begin tapering its bond purchases by the end of 2021. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond shot to four-month tops on Friday. On the other hand, the Bank of Japan's yield curve control policy held the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond near zero.
The markets might have also started pricing in the possibility of an interest rate hike in 2022 to counter the risk of inflation becoming too high. This was seen as another factor that pushed the bond yields higher. That said, a modest US dollar weakness kept a lid on any further gains for the USD/JPY pair amid a softer risk tone, which tends to benefit the safe-haven JPY.
Worries that a widespread rally in commodity prices will stoke inflation and signs of a global economic slowdown have been fueling speculations about the return of stagflation. Apart from this, fears about a spillover from China Evergrand's debt crisis weighed on investors sentiment. This was evident from the prevalent caution mood around the global equity markets.
Apart from this, overbought conditions on short-term charts might further hold bullish traders from placing aggressive bets around the USD/JPY pair. Investors now await the release of the US consumer inflation figures and the FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes to gauge the Fed's path on normalizing monetary policy.
This will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, should determine the next leg of a directional move for the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.57
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|113.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.99
|Daily SMA50
|110.35
|Daily SMA100
|110.22
|Daily SMA200
|108.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|113.79
|Previous Daily Low
|113
|Previous Weekly High
|112.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|110.82
|Previous Monthly High
|112.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|113.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|113.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|113.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|112.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|112.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|113.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|114.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD attempts recovery above 1.1550 as USD retreats, US/EU data awaited
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1550, attempting a recovery from yearly lows of 1.1524. The risk-off mood and pre-US inflation repositioning fuel correction in the dollar from yearly peaks. Divergent Fed-ECB monetary policy outlooks undermine the euro. US inflation, FOMC minutes awaited.
GBP/USD defends 1.3600 amid mixed UK data
GBP/USD is holding ground above 1.3600 after UK GDP missed estimates with 0.4% in August. A broad-based retreat in the US dollar keeps the pair afloat. Hawkish BOE outweighs renewed Brexit concerns amid a cautious market mood. US inflation and Fed minutes in focus.
XAU/USD clings to gains above $1760 amid dollar pullback, US inflation eyed
Gold is wavering in a narrow range above $1760, posting small gains so far this Wednesday. Gold bulls catch a breather heading into the US inflation and FOMC minutes showdown.
Shiba Inu price to dip 26%, allowing investors to buy SHIB at discount
Shiba Inu price looks to be forming a rising wedge pattern, hinting at an incoming correction. A breakdown of the lower trend line at $0.00002828 will likely lead to a 13% correction to $0.00002540. In some cases, SHIB might head to $0.00002186, creating a bottom reversal pattern.
US CPI Sept Preview: Inflation averaging, what inflation averaging?
The inflation-averaging vaccine is not working. Last September the Federal Reserve dropped its 2% inflation target. Instead of trying to meet a monthly goal, Federal Reserve policy would take a longer view, judging inflation across a much wider but carefully unspecified period.