USD/JPY: Below 104.54 likely to drop under 100.00 – CitiBank

Analysts at Citibank warn that the USD/JPY pair could drop below 100.00, it the yield differential between US and Japanese bond continue.
Key Quotes:
“China said it will impose retaliatory tariffs against about $75 billion worth of U.S. goods. The US president Trump then said he would raise existing duties on $250 billion in Chinese products to 30% from 25% on Oct.1 and tariffs on another $300 billion of Chinese goods, which start to take effect on Sept.1, will not be 15% instead of 10%. Escalating trade tension lead money flow into JPY.”
“The Fed Chair Powell’s speech in Jackson Hole implied series of downside risks but did not mention any measures. The view was seen as leaning to dovish.”
“Any further BoJ ease will be reactive to ECB/ Fed easing and therefore likely following JPY strength. Moreover, supports to Japanese activity may also stem from upcoming sporting events including the Rugby World Cup and 2020 Olympics. As such, a continuing drop in UST-JGB yield differentials would likely point to a move back to $/JPY 100 or lower.”
“USD/JPY showed the bearish signal last Friday. We expect the pair may drop again with important support at 104.54-87, and may test lower at 99.02-54 if the support pivot is broken.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges 1.1100 level as the good mood prevails
The EUR/USD pair is losing the 1.1100 figure as US indexes reach fresh daily highs on the back of a U-turn in sentiment. Market players now a bit more confident about the US-China trade relationship, despite tensions remain.
GBP/USD under pressure nearing 1.2200
The Sterling is being weighed by UK PM Johnson’s comments, insisting on the need of removing the Irish backstop from the Withdrawal Agreement and while ramping up preparations for a no-deal scenario.
USD/JPY: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 100-period EMA on 4-hourly chart
The USD/JPY pair spiked to fresh session tops - around the 106.40 region - during the early North-American session, albeit quickly retreated around 40-pips in the last hour. The strong intraday recovery of over 150-pips faltered near 100-hour EMA on the 4-hourly chart.
Gold: Yellow metal off multi-year highs, challenging 1,530.00 support
Gold is off multi-year highs after peaking at 1,554.63 earlier this Monday. Both China and the US appear willing to negotiate, therefore decreasing the demand for the safe-haven non-yielding asset.
The Fed pleases no one
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s measured consideration of the central bank’s role in promoting economic growth in an atmosphere of trade conflict, market volatility and Presidential admonitions satisfied no one.