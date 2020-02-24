USD/JPY bears catch a breath below 111.00 as risk aversion awaits fresh direction

- USD/JPY probes the previous two-day declines.
- Comments from the US President Trump, Fed Cleveland President Mester seem to tame the risk aversion, WHO was the first mover.
- Japanese traders’ reactions, data and coronavirus headlines will be the key.
Following its gradual recoveries from 110.33 during the US session on Monday, USD/JPY remains modestly changed to 110.70 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. That said, the pair questions the previous two-day declines, mainly due to coronavirus-led risk aversion, amid mixed messages from the global front.
The US, WHO flash upbeat signals concerning coronavirus…
The rapid increase in coronavirus cases outside China, mainly in Italy, South Korea and Iran, propelled the market’s risk-off during Monday. However, fears of the deadly virus seem to recede inside the dragon nation as many provinces have lowered emergency alerts while few more of the factories restart.
The World Health Organization (WHO) refrained to consider the coronavirus (COVID-19) as the pandemic. The global institution also tweeted the virus to have peaked between late-January and early February.
Also challenging the market’s rush to risk-safety were comments from the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester and US President Donald Trump. While the Fed Cleveland Chief considers the Chinese virus as a short-term catalyst, President Trump said that the coronavirus is very much under control.
However, Oman announced its first case of coronavirus recently and the risk aversion continues amid the equities ahead of Tokyo open. While portraying the same, the US equity benchmarks turned into the sea of red while the bond yields also dropped to the multi-year lows by the end of Monday’s trading session. It’s worth noting that the S&P 500 Futures drop 3.37% to 3,327 by the press time.
Moving on, traders will now await the return of Japanese traders from the long weekend. In addition to Japan’s reaction to the latest risk-off, a slew of second-tier activity indices from the Asian nation could also entertain the momentum traders. Though, nothing can take place of coronavirus headlines as far as the key catalysts are concerned.
Technical Analysis
A short-term rising trend line since February 03, around 110.30/25 now, could limit the pair’s near-term declines whereas lows marked during April 2019 and on Friday, respectively around 110.85 and 111.15, might guard the immediate upside.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|111.59
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|111.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.8
|Daily SMA50
|109.54
|Daily SMA100
|109.11
|Daily SMA200
|108.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|112.19
|Previous Daily Low
|111.47
|Previous Weekly High
|112.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.66
|Previous Monthly High
|110.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|111.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|111.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|111.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|111.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|110.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|112.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|112.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|112.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6600 as coronavirus fears persist
AUD/USD remains nearly unchanged while taking rounds to 0.6600 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair gapped down at the week’s start on coronavirus (COVID-19) fears while weakened on the US dollar recovery afterward.
USD/JPY bears catch a breath below 111.00 as risk aversion awaits fresh direction
Following its gradual recoveries from 110.33 during the US session on Monday, USD/JPY remains modestly changed to 110.70 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. That said, the pair questions the previous two-day declines.
Market Crash Hits FX. Here's One Way to Stop the Selloff
Fears of a global pandemic sent equities and currencies tumbling lower. On an intraday basis, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,000 points erasing all of this year's gains.
Gold may top $1,800 as coronavirus in Italy propels market panic
The news from Italy has taken coronavirus fears to the next worrying level of a global pandemic, potentially triggering significant stock market sell-offs, sending Gold above $1,800...
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.