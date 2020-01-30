USD/JPY awaits fresh clues to take out 109.00 amid broad risk aversion

- USD/JPY fails to keep the bounce off three-week low, Coronavirus fears dominate trade sentiment.
- WHO’s a mildly positive statement, despite ringing global emergency alarm, triggered recent pullback.
- Japan’s data dump, the US PCE, Chicago PMI and Michigan Consumer Sentiment decorates the economic calendar.
USD/JPY trades near 108.95, following its recovery from three-week low 108.58, during the early Asian morning on Friday. While fears of China’s coronavirus outbreak justifies the pair’s earlier drop, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) measured response to terming it as an international emergency seems to have triggered the latest bounce. Trades will now keep eyes on Japan’s key data for immediate direction.
Coronavirus is an international health emergency but no need for a travel/trade ban…
WHO finally respected the global push to term China’s lethal virus as a global health emergency. However, the Geneva-based institute refrained from entertaining the key economies’ recent travel/trade ban with Beijing. It was also mentioned that no death due to the virus outside China also makes them confident.
Read: Breaking: Coronavirus is an international health emergency
The Chinese contagion has so far claimed 212 lives and affected more than 8,000 people, crossing SARS that ruined 2002/03.
Traders seem to give a little respect to the US GDP data amid soft Personal Consumption expenditure.
That said, the risk-off continues to be the major market theme with the US 10-year Treasury yields refreshing the lowest point since October 10 to 1.534%, recently bounced off to 1.59%. Wall Street seems to have benefited from the latest WHO announcement and results from the giants while avoiding a negative closing.
January month inflation data joins Unemployment Rate, Retail Sales and Industrial Production for December to form Japan’s data dump. While inflation numbers are likely to stay unchanged, likely recovery in Retail Sales and Industrial Production will confront an expected rise in the Unemployment Rate to 2.3%.
Technical Analysis
100 and 200-day SMAs limit the pair’s immediate declines around 108.70 and 108.40 while buyers will look for entry beyond a 21-day SMA level of 109.35.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.93
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|109.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.37
|Daily SMA50
|109.21
|Daily SMA100
|108.74
|Daily SMA200
|108.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.26
|Previous Daily Low
|108.98
|Previous Weekly High
|110.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.17
|Previous Monthly High
|109.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.51
When are China’s official PMI data and how could they affect AUD/USD?
While the latest inflation and employment data from Australia cut odds favoring the RBA immediate rate cuts, coronavirus fears have weighed on the prospects. Even so, a sustained above 50 activity gauge could keep the Aussie trades mostly positive.
USD/JPY awaits fresh clues to take out 109.00 amid broad risk aversion
USD/JPY trades near 108.95, following its recovery from three-week low 108.58, during the early Asian session. Japan’s data dump, the US PCE, Chicago PMI and Michigan Consumer Sentiment decorates the economic calendar.
Coronavirus Infection and Death Rates Surpass SARS, WHO Declares Emergency
As the rate of acceleration of infections passed SARS and the Swine Flu, the WHO finally decided to declare an emergency. Today the W.H.O. Declares Global Emergency, something any rational person knew at least a week ago.
WTI: All eyes on $51.70/65 support confluence
WTI trades near $52.90 during Friday’s Asian session. The energy benchmark recently declined to the lowest since October 09 but failed to break the key support confluence as oversold RSI may have triggered the pullback.
