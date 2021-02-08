USD/JPY attempts a bounce around 105.50 amid US stimulus optimism

- USD/JPY in downside correction after Friday’s volatile trading.
- The spot divided between weaker DXY, better Japanese data and US stimulus optimism.
- Traders look to US stimulus and Japan’s virus updates for fresh cues.
USD/JPY has bounced-off lows but remains confined in a narrow range around mid-105s, as markets remain in a wait-and-see mode in the aftermath of Friday’s US NFP report and incoming stimulus headlines.
The major is in a corrective downside mode after spiking to four-month highs of 105.78 on Friday before closing the day in red at 105.36.
The decline in USD/JPY was fuelled by the US dollar sell-off, in the wake of the employment data disappointment, with only 49K jobs added in January while the jobless rate ticked down to 6.3%.
Earlier on Friday, the spot rallied on the US stimulus hopes-led reflation trades and relative strength of the economic recovery.
So far this Monday, markets remain divided over the US stimulus optimism and broad-based US dollar weakness, courtesy of the mixed jobs data.
Also, the fact that Japan's benchmark index, the Nikkei 225, topping the 29,000 mark for the first time since 1990 could be also providing the lift to the major.
Meanwhile, the yen traders await a clear decision on the likely lifting of the state of emergency in some areas earlier than previously announced.
Asahi reported that the Japanese government is considering lifting the state of emergency ahead of its scheduled expiry on March 7.
Markets ignored upbeat Japanese current account and trade data, as the focus remains on the US stimulus developments and virus updates from Japan. The US data docket is light this Monday.
USD/JPY technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.50
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|105.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.21
|Daily SMA50
|103.91
|Daily SMA100
|104.41
|Daily SMA200
|105.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.77
|Previous Daily Low
|105.34
|Previous Weekly High
|105.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.61
|Previous Monthly High
|104.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|102.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls take a breather below 0.7700 amid cautious optimism
AUD/USD is looking to extend Friday’s heavy run-up towards 0.7700. Market sentiment has turned positive amid the US stimulus optimism, vaccine developments even as the US employment data came in mixed.
Gold holds on to recovery gains above $1,800 amid mixed clues
Gold keeps Friday’s recovery moves to nurse heaviest weekly losses in a month. US dollar index dropped from two-month top on mixed employment data at home. Risks dwindle as stimulus hopes battle downbeat vaccine news, geopolitical risk from Iran.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE primed for a 90% bull run
Dogecoin price awaits a breakout from a consolidation pattern that could catapult it by 90%. Dogecoin price awaits a breakout from a consolidation pattern that could catapult it by 90%.
And the bull marches on, GameStop (GME Stock) collapses
And the Bull just refuses to quit. Stocks advanced again yesterday as investors continue to digest the improving macro data points that suggest that the labor market is gradually improving. GME falls another 43% to end the day at $55.30.
DXY drops back to crucial 91.00 level following an underwhelming NFP report
It’s been a rough end to what would otherwise have been an excellent week for the US dollar. After soft NFP data, the DXY has fallen all the way back to the key 91.00 leve