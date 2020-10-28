USD/JPY at risk of losing the 104.00 psychological mark – Commerzbank

The USD/JPY pair has dropped to over one-month lows, around the 104.20 region. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, is closely watching a breach of the 104.00 level wich would open the path for further losses.
Key quotes
“USD/JPY came under pressure again, it remains capped by the three-month downtrend at 105.70 and the focus is on the 104.00 September low. This together with the 200-month ma at 103.93 guards the 103.43/78.6% Fibonacci retracement which is the last defence for the 101.18 March low.”
“Rallies will find initial resistance lines at 105.70 ahead of the seven-month resistance line at 106.23. Only above here will trigger a move to the 200-day ma at 107.17.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
