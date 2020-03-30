The USD/JPY pair is barely holding above critical support. Downside potential is still present, according to FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik.
Key quotes
“The pair has bounced just modestly from its 100 SMA, which remains flat just below the mentioned Fibonacci retracement.”
“The 20 SMA, on the other hand, continues heading firmly lower well above the current level, while technical indicators are barely recovering from oversold readings.”
“Support levels: 107.50 107.10 Resistance levels: 108.25 108.60”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD approaches 1.1000 as dollar keeps recovering
The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh daily lows below 1.1050 as the greenback is in recovery mode after collapsing last Friday. Market’s mood depressed amid coronavirus pandemic.
GBP/USD stable around 1.2400
The Pound is among the best performers against the greenback, refusing to give up. GBP/USD hovers around 1.2400 despite COVID-19 taking its toll on government.
Cryptocurrencies: Bulls try to take the reins again, XRP in front
The XRP/USD pair is best positioned to escape the bearish trap that has gripped the market in recent weeks. Ether needs to do better than BTC, as it has happened over the weekend. Market sentiment is at a negative extreme, an invitation to a short-term upward shift.
Gold remains confined in a narrow range around $1620 level
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action and remained confined in a four-day-old trading range through the early European session on Monday. A goodish pickup in the USD demand seemed to be a key factor capping gains.
WTI closes in on multi-year lows, trades around $20.50 on demand concerns
The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) posted losses for the sixth straight time last meek and is now looking to close the month of March more than 50% lower.