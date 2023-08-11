USD/JPY approaches 145.00 as US PPI rose strongly

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Share:
  • USD/JPY is looking to capture the 145.00 resistance as US PPI grew stronger than expected.
  • The US Dollar Index climbs above 102.60 as producers elevated the prices of goods and services at factory gates by 0.3%.
  • The Japanese Yen remains under pressure amid an absence of a supportive BoJ policy.

The USD/JPY pair is marching towards the critical resistance of 145.00 in the London session. The asset rallies due to underperformance from the Japanese Yen. The major struggles to continue its four-day winning streak as investors await the United States Producer Price Index (PPI) data for further guidance.

S&P500 futures post some losses in Europe amid caution due to robust US PPI and US President Joe Biden’s ban on some investment in Chinese sensitive technologies. US equities ended on a mixed note on Thursday after US Biden’s prohibition of investment in China offsets the impact of slower-inflation growth.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) climbs above 102.60 as producers elevate the prices of goods and services at factory gates by 0.3% while analysts forecasted a pace of 0.2%. Annual headline PPI rose to 0.8% against surprisingly higher expectations of 0.7%. Headline PPI rose beyond expectations due to a recovery in gasoline prices in July. Also, monthly core PPI grew at a 0.3% pace, higher than estimates of 0.2%.

Investors hope that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could pause the policy tightening spell and keep interest rates steady. Monthly inflation grew at a 0.1% pace in July, which were in line with the Fed’s desired rate of 2%.

On the Tokyo front, the Japanese Yen remains under pressure amid an absence of support from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) policy. Analysts at Commerzbank stated even if the BoJ wanted to start a slow exit from its yield curve control with its current monetary policy that cannot be positive for the Yen due to the lack of transparency.

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 144.8
Today Daily Change 0.05
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 144.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 141.44
Daily SMA50 141.6
Daily SMA100 138.37
Daily SMA200 136.49
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 144.82
Previous Daily Low 143.29
Previous Weekly High 143.89
Previous Weekly Low 140.69
Previous Monthly High 144.91
Previous Monthly Low 137.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 144.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 143.87
Daily Pivot Point S1 143.75
Daily Pivot Point S2 142.75
Daily Pivot Point S3 142.22
Daily Pivot Point R1 145.28
Daily Pivot Point R2 145.81
Daily Pivot Point R3 146.81

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 after US PPI data

EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 after US PPI data

EUR/USD trades in the lower half of its daily range below 1.1000 in the early American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that the annual PPI rose 0.8% in July, compared to only 0.1% in June, and helped US Dollar find demand, limiting the pair's upside.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats to 1.2700 as USD rebounds

GBP/USD retreats to 1.2700 as USD rebounds

GBP/USD lost its recovery momentum and retreated to the 1.2700 area, erasing a large portion of daily gains in the process. Following the stronger-than-expected producer inflation data from the US, the US Dollar stays resilient and weighs on the pair.

GBP/USD News

Gold returns below $1,920 as US yields rise

Gold returns below $1,920 as US yields rise

Gold price lost its traction and declined below $1,920 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the positive territory above 4.1% after July Producer Price Index (PPI) data, making it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground.

Gold News

XRP price breaks $50 on Gemini after relisting, Ripple XRP holders speculate outcome of SEC appeal

XRP price breaks $50 on Gemini after relisting, Ripple XRP holders speculate outcome of SEC appeal

XRP price rally exploded, the altcoin hit $50 on Gemini exchange. The relisting announcement by the crypto exchange platform was received with much enthusiasm in the crypto community.

Read more

MULN stock reverse split fails to push shares above $1 in premarket

MULN stock reverse split fails to push shares above $1 in premarket

Mullen Automotive stock has barely failed to achieve the $1 price tag necessary to keep its listing on the NASDAQ exchange despite a reverse stock split. The company enacted a 1-for-9 reverse stock split that it won approval for at the August 3 shareholder meeting.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures