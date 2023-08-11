USD/JPY approaches 145.00 as US PPI rose strongly

- USD/JPY is looking to capture the 145.00 resistance as US PPI grew stronger than expected.
- The US Dollar Index climbs above 102.60 as producers elevated the prices of goods and services at factory gates by 0.3%.
- The Japanese Yen remains under pressure amid an absence of a supportive BoJ policy.
The USD/JPY pair is marching towards the critical resistance of 145.00 in the London session. The asset rallies due to underperformance from the Japanese Yen. The major struggles to continue its four-day winning streak as investors await the United States Producer Price Index (PPI) data for further guidance.
S&P500 futures post some losses in Europe amid caution due to robust US PPI and US President Joe Biden’s ban on some investment in Chinese sensitive technologies. US equities ended on a mixed note on Thursday after US Biden’s prohibition of investment in China offsets the impact of slower-inflation growth.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) climbs above 102.60 as producers elevate the prices of goods and services at factory gates by 0.3% while analysts forecasted a pace of 0.2%. Annual headline PPI rose to 0.8% against surprisingly higher expectations of 0.7%. Headline PPI rose beyond expectations due to a recovery in gasoline prices in July. Also, monthly core PPI grew at a 0.3% pace, higher than estimates of 0.2%.
Investors hope that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could pause the policy tightening spell and keep interest rates steady. Monthly inflation grew at a 0.1% pace in July, which were in line with the Fed’s desired rate of 2%.
On the Tokyo front, the Japanese Yen remains under pressure amid an absence of support from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) policy. Analysts at Commerzbank stated even if the BoJ wanted to start a slow exit from its yield curve control with its current monetary policy that cannot be positive for the Yen due to the lack of transparency.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.8
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|144.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.44
|Daily SMA50
|141.6
|Daily SMA100
|138.37
|Daily SMA200
|136.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.82
|Previous Daily Low
|143.29
|Previous Weekly High
|143.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.69
|Previous Monthly High
|144.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|144.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|143.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|142.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|142.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|145.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|145.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|146.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
