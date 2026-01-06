TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/JPY advances above 156.50 as risk-on sentiment undermines Japanese Yen

  • USD/JPY edges higher to around 156.65 in Wednesday’s early Asian session. 
  • Risk-on sentiment in the marketplace weighs on safe-haven currencies, such as Japanese Yen. 
  • Fed's Miran said he wants jumbo rate cuts this year. 
USD/JPY advances above 156.50 as risk-on sentiment undermines Japanese Yen
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The USD/JPY pair gains ground to near 156.65 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) softens against the US Dollar (USD) as the impact of the shock US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro over the weekend was short-lived, undermining the safe-haven currency. Traders brace for the US ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report on Wednesday ahead of the US jobs data. 

The US carried out a large-scale military strike against Venezuela on Saturday. Nonetheless, markets are largely shrugging off events in Venezuela, after a US raid led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. Cooling demand for safe-haven assets amid the risk-on sentiment weighs on the Japanese Yen and creates a tailwind for the pair. 

Furthermore, the uncertainty over the timing of the next Bank of Japan (BoJ) rate hike also exerts some selling pressure on the JPY. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday that rate increases will continue if economic and price trends align with the central bank's forecasts of a sustained inflation cycle. Most analysts anticipate the next hike around mid-year, after the spring "shunto" wage negotiations confirm solid wage increases.

On the other hand, dovish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials might undermine the Greenback. Fed governor Stephen Miran, whose term ends at the end of January, noted on Tuesday that the US central bank needs to cut interest rates aggressively this year to keep the economy moving forward. Meanwhile, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari stated that he sees a risk that the jobless rate could "pop" higher.

Japanese Yen FAQs

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.

Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.

The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1700

EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1700

The EUR/USD pair nears its weekly low at around 1.1660 in the American session on Tuesday, retreating from the 1.1750 price zone tested earlier in the day. Cautiously optimistic markets support the US Dollar in the near term.

GBP/USD retreats from three-month-high, pierces 1.3500

GBP/USD retreats from three-month-high, pierces 1.3500

GBP/USD extends its intraday slide and trades in the red just below 1.3500 after setting a new three-month-high near 1.3570. Ahead of this week's key employment data releases from the US, markets recover the good mood.

Gold extends its advance aims to recover hte $4,500 mark

Gold extends its advance aims to recover hte $4,500 mark

Gold eases from the weekly high it set at $4,475 but clings to modest gains above $4,450 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. While a rebound in the US Dollar caps the yellow metal's upside, heightened political tensions allow XAU/USD to keep its footing.

Australia CPI likely to test RBA hawkishness

Australia CPI likely to test RBA hawkishness

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will publish the Consumer Price Index data for November at 00:30 GMT on Wednesday. This is the second complete monthly CPI report, as the government continues to transition from the quarterly CPI to the monthly gauge as the primary measure of headline inflation.

Implications of US intervention in Venezuela

Implications of US intervention in Venezuela

Events in Venezuela are top of mind for market participants, and while developments are associated with an elevated degree of uncertainty, we are not making any changes to our markets or economic forecasts as a result of the deposition of Nicolás Maduro. 

Cardano holds steady as bulls intensify push for breakout

Cardano holds steady as bulls intensify push for breakout

Cardano rises above the 50-day EMA resistance amid a risk-on mood across the crypto market. The MACD upholds positive divergence, increasing the potential for a 20% breakout to $0.505.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers