USD/JPY: a test of 110.00 loses traction – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, a move to the key 110.00 area in USD/JPY looks unlikely, at least in the very near-term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday ‘USD could test the strong 109.75 resistance’ but held the view ‘a sustained rise above this level appears unlikely’. While USD came close to 109.75, the sharp sell-off from 109.72 was clearly not anticipated. The rapid drop is deep in oversold territory, but it is too early to expect a recovery. From here, USD could edge lower but any weakness is viewed as lower trading range of 108.75/109.25 (a sustained decline below 108.75 is not expected).”
Next 1-3 weeks: “The failure to break the major 109.75 resistance (high of 109.72 yesterday) coupled with the sharp sell-off from the high suggests that USD is not ready to trade above 110.00 just yet (we previously held the view ‘a break of 109.75 would greatly increase the odds for USD to move above 110.00’). From here, USD is deemed to have moved into a sideway-trading phase even though the weakened underlying tone suggests it would likely test the bottom of the expected 108.50/109.55 sideway-trading range first.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD surges past 1.30 amid favorable opinion polls
GBP/USD is trading at fresh multi-week highs above 1.30. A new opinion poll has shown a widening lead for Conservatives over Labour as Trump visits London. UK Construction PMI hit 45.3 points, above expectations.
EUR/USD ticks higher amid trade tensions, weak US data
EUR/USD has been extending its gains, nearing 1.11. Trump's tariffs on France and uncertainty about US-Sino relations is weighing on markets. Weak US ISM Manufacturing PMI figures and ECB uncertainty are in the mix.
Cryptocurrencies: No visibility in a highly hazardous environment
Opposite technical signals blind the field of vision in a complex environment. Moving averages and price action point to declines in the short term. Technical indicators hint bullish crosses in the Top 3 cryptocurrencies.
Gold: Back in the red around $ 1460 amid USD comeback
Gold failed to capitalize on its recent recovery and fell back into the red zone on Tuesday, in response to the broad-based US dollar come back from weekly lows amid a bounce in the US Treasury yields.
USD/JPY: Trade war fears boost the JPY
US President Trump keeps menacing several countries with tariffs. Equities extend their collapse, Wall Street set to open at almost a one-month lows. USD/JPY pressuring 108.80 support, room to extend its decline toward the 108.00 level.