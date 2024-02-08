- Indian Rupee gains some ground on the softer US dollar and lower US bond yields.
- The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) MPC decided to keep the key rates unchanged at 6.5% for the sixth consecutive time.
- Traders will keep an eye on the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims and speech by Fed’s Barkin later on Thursday.
Indian Rupee (INR) trades on a stronger note on Thursday amid the weaker US Dollar (USD) and a drop in US bond yields. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to maintain a status quo on the key interest rate on Thursday.
The Indian central bank MPC decided by a 5 to 1 majority to maintain the repo rate steady at the current level of 6.5% for the sixth consecutive time as inflation approaches the upper tolerance level of 6%.
The Indian central bank raised its economic growth forecast to 7% from 6.5% due to encouraging signs in the Indian economy such as an expanding manufacturing PMI and robust growth. Nevertheless, the escalating geopolitical tension in the Middle East could potentially pose a threat, as it could cause disruptions in Red Sea shipping, resulting in elevated consumer prices.
The US weekly Initial Jobless Claims, and Wholesale Inventories will be released. Also, the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President, Thomas I. Barkin is set to speak later on Thursday.
Next week, attention will shift to the Indian inflation data and Industrial Production. Investors will monitor the developments surrounding India’s inflation trajectory.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Indian Rupee stays firm following the RBI monetary policy meeting
- The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said global trade momentum remains weak, exhibiting signs of recovery.
- RBI’s Das further stated that inflation has softened considerably and will moderate further in 2024 globally.
- Das added that India’s state and central government debt is expected to moderate in the years ahead, with agricultural activity holding up well while the services sector is expected to remain resilient.
- The committee said will continue to focus on 'withdrawal of accommodation', suggesting the central bank intends to keep monetary policy restrictive.
- The RBI forecast retail inflation at 5.4% for the current fiscal year and 4.5% for 2024–25.
- India will account for one-third of the 3.2 million barrels per day (mb/d) of global oil demand between 2023 and 2030, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday that India's debt-to-GDP ratio is well below other emerging markets.
- The Finance Minister added that India's retail inflation has stabilized within the 2–6% tolerance band, and core inflation has declined to 3.8% in December 2023.
- Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that India is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and AI could power 10% of the $5 trillion Indian economy by 2025.
- The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels' attacks on shipping in the Red Sea have interrupted traffic through the Suez Canal, which transports about 12% of global trade.
- Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Adriana Kugler said that inflation is showing solid signs of slowing down, but she is not yet prepared to begin lowering interest rates.
- Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari said that the Fed needs more time to get confidence on the inflation trajectory before beginning to cut rates. He suggested that two to three rate cuts would seem appropriate for 2024, based on current data.
Technical Analysis: Indian Rupee extends the long-term range-bound theme
Indian Rupee stays in positive territory on the day. The USD/INR pair has traded within a two-month-old descending trend channel of 82.70–83.20.
Technically, USD/INR maintains the bearish outlook intact in the short term as the pair remains capped below the key 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily chart. The downward momentum is sponsored by the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), which lies below the 50.0 midline, indicating that the possibility of the USD extending its downswing against the INR cannot be ruled out.
If the bears step back in, a low of February 2 at 82.83 acts as an initial support level for USD/INR. The additional downside filter to watch is the lower limit of the descending trend channel at 82.70. Any follow-through selling below the mentioned level will see a drop to a low of August 23 at 82.45, en route to a low of June 1 at 82.25.
If USD/INR sees sustained bullish pressure above the 83.00 psychological barrier, the confluence of the upper boundary of the descending trend channel and a high of January 18 at 83.20 could make for a good upside target. A break above 83.20 could pave the way to a high of January 2 at 83.35, en route to the 84.00 psychological level.
US Dollar price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.02%
|-0.04%
|-0.09%
|-0.20%
|0.10%
|-0.75%
|0.67%
|EUR
|0.02%
|-0.02%
|-0.04%
|-0.20%
|0.12%
|-0.75%
|0.69%
|GBP
|0.05%
|0.02%
|-0.04%
|-0.15%
|0.15%
|-0.70%
|0.72%
|CAD
|0.07%
|0.05%
|0.03%
|-0.13%
|0.17%
|-0.68%
|0.74%
|AUD
|0.23%
|0.21%
|0.18%
|0.11%
|0.33%
|-0.52%
|0.91%
|JPY
|-0.11%
|-0.14%
|-0.17%
|-0.19%
|-0.30%
|-0.87%
|0.56%
|NZD
|0.74%
|0.72%
|0.70%
|0.66%
|0.53%
|0.84%
|1.41%
|CHF
|-0.70%
|-0.72%
|-0.75%
|-0.79%
|-0.90%
|-0.60%
|-1.46%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
RBI FAQs
What is the role of the Reserve Bank of India?
The role of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its own words, is "..to maintain price stability while keeping in mind the objective of growth.” This involves maintaining the inflation rate at a stable 4% level primarily using the tool of interest rates. The RBI also maintains the exchange rate at a level that will not cause excess volatility and problems for exporters and importers, since India’s economy is heavily reliant on foreign trade, especially Oil.
How do the decisions of the Reserve Bank of India affect the Rupee?
The RBI formally meets at six bi-monthly meetings a year to discuss its monetary policy and, if necessary, adjust interest rates. When inflation is too high (above its 4% target), the RBI will normally raise interest rates to deter borrowing and spending, which can support the Rupee (INR). If inflation falls too far below target, the RBI might cut rates to encourage more lending, which can be negative for INR.
Does the Reserve Bank of India directly intervene in FX markets?
Due to the importance of trade to the economy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in FX markets to maintain the exchange rate within a limited range. It does this to ensure Indian importers and exporters are not exposed to unnecessary currency risk during periods of FX volatility. The RBI buys and sells Rupees in the spot market at key levels, and uses derivatives to hedge its positions.
