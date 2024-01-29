Share:

Indian Rupee trades with a mild negative bias on Monday.

The market expects the FOMC to keep rates at 5.25–5.50% unchanged at its January meeting.

India’s Interim Budget 2024 for fiscal year 2024-25 will be released on Thursday.

Indian Rupee (INR) loses traction on Monday amid the rebound of the US Dollar (USD). INR is expected to have a quiet session on Monday as traders turn to cautious mode ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting and the presentation of India's federal budget later in the week.



The US Dollar and US bond yields have benefited from strong economic data in the United States and a decreasing bet on aggressive rate cuts by the Fed. Additionally, the ongoing geopolitical tension in the Middle East helps boost demand for safe-haven currencies like the Greenback and acts as a tailwind for the USD/INR pair.



The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) January meeting on Wednesday will be a closely watched event. Investors widely anticipate the FOMC to maintain the status quo. Investors will closely watch the press conference following the meeting. If Fed Chairman Jerome Powell hints at a probable rate cut in March, the Greenback may see some selling pressure.



Indian Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, will present the Interim Budget 2024 for fiscal year 2024–25 on Thursday as part of the Parliament’s Budget session. Budget 2024 is set to focus on initiatives that will help India maintain its growth trajectory towards a $5 trillion economy.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Indian Rupee remains sensitive to global headwinds

India's 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 7.1760% on Friday, after little movement in the previous two weeks as markets await the government budget announcement.

The Fiscal Budget 2024–25 will mostly focus on government spending, with no significant changes expected until a new government takes control after the general election.

The budget is expected to target a narrowing of the fiscal deficit as a percentage of GDP to 5.30% in 2024–25 from 5.90% this fiscal year.

The Indian government plans to increase welfare spending and lower the budget deficit to 4.5% of GDP by fiscal year 2025–26.

The US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) for December, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, rose by 0.2% on the month from 0.1% in the previous reading and increased by 2.9% on a yearly basis from the previous reading of 3.2%.

The headline PCE, including volatile food and energy costs, grew by 0.2% for the month and held steady at 2.6% annually.

US pending home sales came in at 8.3% MoM in December versus -0.3% prior, above the market consensus of 1.5%.

The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) came in stronger than expected, expanding at a 3.3% annualized rate in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 4.9% in the previous reading.

Technical Analysis: Indian Rupee remains confined in the 82.78–83.45 band

Indian Rupee trades on a softer note on the day. The USD/INR pair oscillates in a two-month-old descending trend channel. Technically, USD/INR is likely to see potential upside as the pair is above the key 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily chart. It’s worth noting that the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands above the 50.0 midline, suggesting the momentum remains biased to the upside.



The immediate resistance level is seen at the upper boundary of the descending trend channel at 83.25. A bullish breakout could take USD/INR to a high of January 2 at 83.35, followed by a 2023 high of 83.47. On the other hand, the potential support level will emerge at the 83.00-83.05 region, portraying the confluence of the 100-period EMA and a psychological level. If USD/INR’s bearish downswing retains its momentum, it could head for a low of December 18 at 82.90, en route to the lower limit of the descending trend channel at 82.72.

US Dollar price this week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Euro. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.02% -0.05% -0.04% -0.19% -0.06% -0.07% -0.06% EUR -0.02% -0.06% -0.05% -0.19% -0.06% -0.09% -0.08% GBP 0.04% 0.06% -0.01% -0.15% 0.00% -0.04% -0.02% CAD 0.04% 0.05% -0.01% -0.14% 0.00% -0.03% -0.02% AUD 0.19% 0.19% 0.13% 0.14% 0.14% 0.13% 0.12% JPY 0.05% 0.05% 0.13% -0.01% -0.15% -0.05% -0.02% NZD 0.07% 0.10% 0.03% 0.03% -0.11% 0.02% 0.01% CHF 0.07% 0.08% 0.02% 0.03% -0.08% 0.03% 0.01% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).