- Indian Rupee remains firm ahead of the FOMC meeting.
- The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) MPC decided to keep the rate steady at 6.50% at its December meeting.
- Investors will closely monitor the US inflation data ahead of the FOMC interest rate decision.
Indian Rupee (INR) kicks off the new week on a positive note on Monday as traders await the key US event. On Friday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep the interest rate unchanged at 6.50% while raising its growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 7% from 6.5% earlier. RBI’s Das said easing inflation across all components of retail inflation is one of the reasons behind the MPC's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged.
RBI’s Das further stated that the near-term picture is clouded by risks to food inflation, which might lead to higher inflation in November and possibly December. This should be monitored for potential second-round effects.
Investors will closely monitor the US inflation data, as measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI). The attention will shift to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. In the meantime, RBI could support the Indian Rupee at 83.40 as oil companies and others would buy on dips in USD/INR.
Daily Digest Market Movers: The Indian Rupee remains resilient to global factors amid better macro data and investor inflows
- The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das announced the Monetary Policy Committee decided unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5% and keep the focus on the withdrawal of accommodation.
- Das highlighted the Indian economy is resilient and has momentum, as reflected in the GDP growth for the second quarter of the ongoing financial year.
- Indian retail inflation is estimated at 5.4% in FY24. RBI also projected retail inflation in Q3 of FY24 at 5.6% and 5.2% in Q4.
- The forecast growth rate for India's GDP in FY24 is currently set at 7.0%, with growth rates forecast of 6.5% and 6.0% for the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
- India's foreign exchange reserves increased to $604 billion as of December 1, surpassing the $600 billion mark after a gap of about four months.
- US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 199K from October's increase of 150K and came in above the market expectation of 180K.
- Unemployment Rate declined to 3.7% from 3.9% in the same period, while Average Hourly Earnings remained steady at 4.0%, in line with the market expectation.
- The preliminary University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for December arrived at 69.4 from 61.3 in the previous reading, the second-highest reading this year.
Technical Analysis: Indian Rupee trades strongly with a slight positive stance
Indian Rupee trades firmly on the day. The USD/INR pair has traded near the upper boundary of a trading range of 82.80–83.40 since September. According to the daily chart, USD/INR maintains its bullish vibes as it holds above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues above the 50.0 threshold, bolstering the upward momentum.
That being said, a decisive break above the upper boundary of the trading range of 83.40 could pave the way to the next hurdle at the year-to-date (YTD) high of 83.47, followed by a round figure of 84.00. On the downside, the critical support level is seen at the 83.00 psychological round figure. A break below 83.00 will see a drop to 82.80, representing the confluence of the lower limit of the trading range and a low of September 12. The additional downside to watch is a low of August 11 at 82.60.
US Dollar price in the last 7 days
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies in the last 7 days. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|1.08%
|1.34%
|0.75%
|1.80%
|-0.65%
|1.60%
|1.35%
|EUR
|-1.10%
|0.26%
|-0.34%
|0.74%
|-1.77%
|0.54%
|0.28%
|GBP
|-1.38%
|-0.26%
|-0.60%
|0.47%
|-2.02%
|0.26%
|0.01%
|CAD
|-0.76%
|0.34%
|0.61%
|1.09%
|-1.42%
|0.87%
|0.62%
|AUD
|-1.84%
|-0.75%
|-0.48%
|-1.08%
|-2.52%
|-0.21%
|-0.45%
|JPY
|0.61%
|1.74%
|2.16%
|1.41%
|2.46%
|2.25%
|1.99%
|NZD
|-1.62%
|-0.52%
|-0.26%
|-0.86%
|0.20%
|-2.28%
|-0.26%
|CHF
|-1.40%
|-0.28%
|-0.02%
|-0.62%
|0.44%
|-2.03%
|0.24%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Interest rates FAQs
What are interest rates?
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%.
If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
How do interest rates impact currencies?
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
How do interest rates influence the price of Gold?
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank.
If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
What is the Fed Funds rate?
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure.
Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ranges above 1.0750 amid a steady US Dollar
EUR/USD is trading sideways above 1.0750 in early Europe on Monday. The pair defends bids amid a modest risk-recovery and sluggish US bond yields. The US Dollar is struggling for upside traction, as traders refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of Tuesday's US inflation data.
GBP/USD treads water near 1.2550, as focus shifts to key UK/US data
GBP/USD is holding steady near 1.2550, lacking a clear directional bias in European morning on Monday. The pair is struggling amid investors' caution ahead of key economic data and central banks' meetings from the US and the UK this week.
Gold price hangs near two-week low, with eyes on critical US data/ Fed
Gold price remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Monday. Reduced bets for a March Fed rate cut move and a modest USD uptick weigh on the metal. Geopolitical risks could help limit further losses ahead of this week’s key data/event risks.
Ripple plunges alongside altcoins in marketwide crash, Galaxy CEO admits XRP Army is real
The SEC v. Ripple lawsuit is making headlines again as pro-XRP attorney John Deaton criticizes former SEC Chair Jay Clayton for his comments on the court ruling. Clayton believes that the initial issuance of XRP tokens was a securities transaction in the capital raising phase.
Central stage: The big three central banks in focus
As we approach the end of the year, this week holds particular significance for macro observers. The three major central banks, often referred to as the "Big 3" – the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank (ECB), and the Bank of England (BoE) – are all scheduled to convene.