USD/INR technical analysis: Rupee looks south as India's GDP hits 6-year low

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/INR's4-hour chart shows a falling channel breakout. 
  • India's GDP growth hit a six-year low of 4.5% in the September quarter. 

The path of least resistance of the Indian Rupee is to the downside.

The Indian unit rose well above 71.60 on Friday, confirming a falling channel breakout on the USD/INR's 4-hour chart. The pattern indicates the pullback from the Nov. 14 high of 72.24 has ended and the rally from the Nov. 4 low of 70.549 has resumed.

The pair, therefore, looks set to test and possibly break above the psychological resistance of 72.00.

Supporting the bullish technicals is the horribly weak Indian data released Friday. India's gross domestic product (GDP) slumped to 4.5% in the September quarter, the weakest pace since 2013. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth stood at 7% in the September quarter of 2018-19.

The GDP data was released post-market hours. USD/INR, therefore, may gap higher on Monday.

4-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.7425
Today Daily Change -0.0065
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 71.749
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.5506
Daily SMA50 71.2089
Daily SMA100 70.9629
Daily SMA200 70.2324
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.8815
Previous Daily Low 71.46
Previous Weekly High 71.8815
Previous Weekly Low 71.2255
Previous Monthly High 72.37
Previous Monthly Low 70.4975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.7205
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.621
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.5122
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.2753
Daily Pivot Point S3 71.0907
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.9337
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.1183
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.3552

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

