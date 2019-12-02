USD/INR technical analysis: Rupee looks south as India's GDP hits 6-year low

- USD/INR's4-hour chart shows a falling channel breakout.
- India's GDP growth hit a six-year low of 4.5% in the September quarter.
The path of least resistance of the Indian Rupee is to the downside.
The Indian unit rose well above 71.60 on Friday, confirming a falling channel breakout on the USD/INR's 4-hour chart. The pattern indicates the pullback from the Nov. 14 high of 72.24 has ended and the rally from the Nov. 4 low of 70.549 has resumed.
The pair, therefore, looks set to test and possibly break above the psychological resistance of 72.00.
Supporting the bullish technicals is the horribly weak Indian data released Friday. India's gross domestic product (GDP) slumped to 4.5% in the September quarter, the weakest pace since 2013. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth stood at 7% in the September quarter of 2018-19.
The GDP data was released post-market hours. USD/INR, therefore, may gap higher on Monday.
4-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.7425
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0065
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|71.749
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.5506
|Daily SMA50
|71.2089
|Daily SMA100
|70.9629
|Daily SMA200
|70.2324
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.8815
|Previous Daily Low
|71.46
|Previous Weekly High
|71.8815
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.2255
|Previous Monthly High
|72.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.4975
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.7205
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.621
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.5122
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.2753
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.0907
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.9337
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.1183
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.3552
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD: 50-day EMA, monthly trendline doubt bullish spinning bottom
EUR/USD is under pressure around 1.1020 amid the initial Asian trading session on Monday. The prices portrayed a bullish candlestick formation on the daily (D1) chart on Fri. 1.1050/55 confluence can challenge the upside break.
GBP/USD skids 0.10% to start the week off following conflicting weekend polls
GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.2915 within a narrow range of between 1.29107 and 1.2918 at the start of the week following a series of UK election polls which do little to sway a Tory leading bias.
USD/JPY clocks fresh half-yearly tops near 109.70
USD/JPY caught a fresh bid-wave last hour, now flirting with fresh six-month highs near 109.70 in a quick 15-pips jump. The bulls cheer the gains in the S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields, as markets await fresh clues on the trade front.
US Manufacturing PMI: October’s promise looking for confirmation
The purchasing managers’ index is expected to rise to 49.4 in November from 48.3 in October and 47.8 in September. The prices paid index is predicted to rise to 49.9 from 45.5.