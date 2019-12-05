USD/INR Technical Analysis: Drops to 1-week lows, eyeing 61.8% Fibo. support

- RBI's decision to hold rates steady exerts some fresh pressure on USD/INR.
- Weakness below last week's swing low will pave the way for further losses.
The USD/INR cross added to the previous session's losses and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
The fact that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprised market participants and left interest rates unchanged provided a goodish lift to the Indian rupee.
The pair has now moved well within the striking distance of last week's swing lows, a support marked by the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 70.50-72.37 move.
This is followed by a three-week-old descending trend-line, around the 71.00 handle, which if broken might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders.
Below the mentioned support, the pair is likely to accelerate the slide further towards testing early-November swing lows support near the 70.50 region.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery is likely to confront some fresh supply near the 71.40 region (50% Fibo.) and remain capped near 200-hour SMA.
Sustained move beyond the latter will negate any near-term bearish bias and assist the pair to make a fresh attempt towards reclaiming the 72.00 handle.
USD/INR 1-hourly chart
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.292
|Today Daily Change
|-0.2025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|71.4945
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.6604
|Daily SMA50
|71.2521
|Daily SMA100
|71.0523
|Daily SMA200
|70.2419
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.98
|Previous Daily Low
|71.4615
|Previous Weekly High
|71.8815
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.2255
|Previous Monthly High
|72.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.4975
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.6596
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.7819
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.3107
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.1268
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.7922
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.8292
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.1638
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.3477
