USD/INR Technical Analysis: Drops to 1-week lows, eyeing 61.8% Fibo. support

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • RBI's decision to hold rates steady exerts some fresh pressure on USD/INR.
  • Weakness below last week's swing low will pave the way for further losses.

The USD/INR cross added to the previous session's losses and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Thursday.

The fact that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprised market participants and left interest rates unchanged provided a goodish lift to the Indian rupee.

The pair has now moved well within the striking distance of last week's swing lows, a support marked by the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 70.50-72.37 move.

This is followed by a three-week-old descending trend-line, around the 71.00 handle, which if broken might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders.

Below the mentioned support, the pair is likely to accelerate the slide further towards testing early-November swing lows support near the 70.50 region.

On the flip side, any attempted recovery is likely to confront some fresh supply near the 71.40 region (50% Fibo.) and remain capped near 200-hour SMA.

Sustained move beyond the latter will negate any near-term bearish bias and assist the pair to make a fresh attempt towards reclaiming the 72.00 handle.

USD/INR 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.292
Today Daily Change -0.2025
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 71.4945
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.6604
Daily SMA50 71.2521
Daily SMA100 71.0523
Daily SMA200 70.2419
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.98
Previous Daily Low 71.4615
Previous Weekly High 71.8815
Previous Weekly Low 71.2255
Previous Monthly High 72.37
Previous Monthly Low 70.4975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.6596
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.7819
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.3107
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.1268
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.7922
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.8292
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.1638
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.3477

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

