USD/INR slips from monthly top near 71.80 despite challenges at India

- USD/INR respected broad risk reset while stepping back from a three-week high.
- US President Trump signals deal with India, savings rate at home drops to a 15-year low.
- China’s coronavirus cases show a mixed reaction, rating giants keep flashing red signals.
- An absence of data at home will keep external catalysts in focus.
USD/INR declines to 71.52 as the Indian markets open for trading on Wednesday. The pair’s latest surge to 71.83 repeated the habit of being short-lived amid risk reset in Asia. However, broad challenges to the Indian economy remain standby.
With the World Health Organization’s (WHO) urge to keep calm over China’s coronavirus death toll, which crossed 2,000 mark as of February 20, joined optimism spread by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The diplomat ruled out Moody’s downbeat growth forecast while expecting the GDP growth to meet the mark in 2020 despite coronavirus threats.
Also on the positive side could be US President Donald Trump’s comments saying, “We will have a really big trade deal with India, maybe after November US election.”
Even so, Moody’s raises doubts on the Asian credit conditions while also downgrading Indian growth forecasts to 5.4% versus 6.6% prior. Furthermore, data from the Central Statistical Organisation shows that the Indian gross savings slump 30.1%, the lowest since 2003/04.
While portraying the market sentiment, the US 10-year treasury yields stay mildly positive to 1.566% with the risk recovery in Asia. It’s worth mentioning that risk reversals suggest the options market is most bullish on the USD/INR pair in over four months.
Given the absence of major data/events at home, traders will keep eyes on the headlines from China as well as the US statistics for near-term direction.
Technical Analysis
A gradual higher high formation poses a serious challenge to 72.00 round-figure. Though 72.2 and January month high near 72.60 stay as a tough nut to crack for the buyers. On the downside, a five-week-old rising trend line near 71.25 acts as the key support.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.522
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0680
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|71.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.3504
|Daily SMA50
|71.2275
|Daily SMA100
|71.2489
|Daily SMA200
|70.6929
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.7325
|Previous Daily Low
|71.3331
|Previous Weekly High
|71.6475
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.125
|Previous Monthly High
|72.57
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.5875
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.5799
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.4857
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.3712
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.1525
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.9718
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.7706
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.9513
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD testing highs around 0.67 as risk recovers
The recovery in AUD/USD gains traction, as the bulls now probe the 0.6700 level amid an in-line with estimates Australian Q4 wage growth data, improvement in the risk tone and a minor pullback in the US dollar across the board.
USD/JPY jumps to fresh five-day highs above 110.00 amid risk-on
USD/JPY extends the bounce and hits a new five-day high above the 110 handle, as the bulls derive support from the uptick in the Asian equities and S&P 500 futures. The further upside, however, remains at the mercy of the China coronavirus updates and USD dynamics.
PBoC Watch: “No Yuan Bomb” this time around and as the Fed struggles with “Frustflation”
Not nearly the same "Yuan Bomb effects as the last USDCNY fix above 7.00 back in August as the PBoC will continue to limit rapid declines in the Yuan for fear of triggering another escalation in the trade war.
Gold: Eyes re-test of the 2020 high on pennant breakout
Gold jumped 1.32% on Tuesday, confirming an upside break of the six-week-long narrowing price range or the pennant pattern on the daily chart. The breakout indicates the rally from November lows near $1,445 has resumed.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.