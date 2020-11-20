USD/INR risk reversals show weakest bullish bias in two months

One-month risk reversals on USD/INR, which measures the spread between the premium claimed by call and puts, fell to 0.30 on Friday, the lowest level since Sept. 23, according to data source Reuters.
In other words, the bullish bias is now weakest in two months. The gauge peaked at 0.725 on Nov. 2.
A call option gives the purchaser the right but not obligation to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date. A put option gives the right to sell.
The USD/INR pair is currently trading near 74.00, having begun the week at 74.50.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains below 1.1900 amid tepid market mood
EUR/USD holds higher ground below 1.1900, in a sign of resilience to US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's risk-destabilizing move. Mild risk-off on Mnuchin's recall of Fed funds fails to boost the dollar.
GBP/USD extends recovery towards 1.3300 ahead of UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD looks to extend its bounce towards 1.3300 heading into the UK Retail Sales release. The annualized British spending is seen higher by 4.2% in October vs. 4.7% previous. DXY resumes drop amid Fed-Treasury clash on emergency funds.
Gold bounces from a long-held support
Gold again defends the long-held support at $1,850. That level offered support multiple times in the second half of September and earlier this month. A close above the Nov. 6 high of $1,965 is needed to revive the broader uptrend.
When the market shivers, the Fed delivers? Where next for markets
Investors received a shot in the arm from vaccine news, but these are having diminishing returns as virus cases continue rising. How will the pandemic impact the dollar and the euro? What will central banks and politicians do?
WTI battles $42 amid coronavirus and stimulus concerns
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is looking to regain the $42 level, recovering from Thursday’s temporary reversal from multi-day highs of $42.68. US stimulus and covid-led growth concerns weigh on oil. Focus remains on the covid and stimulus updates.