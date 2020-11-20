USD/INR risk reversals show weakest bullish bias in two months

One-month risk reversals on USD/INR, which measures the spread between the premium claimed by call and puts, fell to 0.30 on Friday, the lowest level since Sept. 23, according to data source Reuters.

In other words, the bullish bias is now weakest in two months. The gauge peaked at 0.725 on Nov. 2.

A call option gives the purchaser the right but not obligation to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date. A put option gives the right to sell.

The USD/INR pair is currently trading near 74.00, having begun the week at 74.50.