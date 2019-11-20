USD/INR remains under pressure as US-China tussle dominates Asia

- USD/INR stays on the back foot as US-China headlines, concerning Hong Kong, keep the risk-tone heavy.
- Broad USD strength, Fed’s optimism also weigh on the pair.
- FOMC minutes, trade headlines will be observed to question a weeklong triangle.
Given the US-China jitters’ negative impact on Asian markets, not to forget the overall risk-tone, the USD/INR pair extends the previous day’s downpour to 71.70 while heading into the European open on Wednesday.
The quote recently came under pressure as negotiators from the United States (US) and China keep jostling over the trade with the latest roadblock being tariff reversal. The US President Donald Trump keeps using threats to push China towards a deal.
Also deteriorating the sentiment is the on-going protests in Hong Kong. While geopolitical tension in Asia can be considered as an outcome of the weeklong demonstration, the US passing of a bill to support the protesters, followed by a harsh response from Hong Kong and China, seems to weigh on odds of a successful deal between the world’s top two economies. Additionally, doubts over the Indian economic growth, as recently covered by Moody’s, also drag the pair downwards off-late. As a result, the bonds of the US and Indian governments stretch the latest declines while Asian equities also weaken by the press time.
On the contrary, another rate cut from China’s central bank, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), as well as the Indian government’s readiness to sustain 3.3% of fiscal deficit, contradicts the recent weakness.
While a light economic calendar could keep the market’s focus on the trade/political headlines, minute of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest monetary policy meeting will entertain the traders afterward. After fresh odds of monetary policy normalization at the US Federal Reserve (Fed), recent comments from the central bank decision-makers have been quite upbeat. As a result, investors will look for signs of any upbeat statements to extend the US dollar (USD) strength.
Technical Analysis
A one-week-old triangle between 71.58 and 72.10 seems to limit the pair’s near-term moves.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.711
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1195
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17%
|Today daily open
|71.8305
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.2372
|Daily SMA50
|71.1575
|Daily SMA100
|70.7191
|Daily SMA200
|70.2134
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.18
|Previous Daily Low
|71.611
|Previous Weekly High
|72.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.97
|Previous Monthly High
|71.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.6425
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.8284
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.9626
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.5677
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.3048
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.9987
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.1367
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.4428
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.7057
EUR/USD: Inside bar candle makes today's close pivotal, focus on Fed minutes
EUR/USD created an inside bar candlestick pattern on Tuesday, making today's close pivotal. A close above Tuesday's high would imply a continuation of the rally from 1.0989. The focus is on the FOMC’s view on the risks to the outlook. Markets have already priced out Fed rate cuts all the way until June 2020.
GBP/USD: Sluggish above 1.2900 as UK PM Johnson struggles to top the polls
GBP/USD declines for the second consecutive day amid doubts over the Tory leader’s public favor after the ITV debate. Broad USD strength offers additional weakness to the pair. FOMC minutes, trade/political headlines in focus.
USD/JPY off lows, bulls not out of the woods yet
USD/JPY has recovered from session lows of 108.36 but remains on the defensive below 109.07. The pair is currently trading near 108.50 and the 14-pip recovery is somewhat confounding, given the S&P 500 futures are still down -0.25% on the renewed US-China political tensions.
Gold: $1,475 continues to cap upside
Gold is again having a tough time scaling $1,475 in a convincing manner. The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,473 per Oz, having hit a high of $1,475.25 an hour ago. Notably, $1,475 capped upside on Monday, Tuesday and also on Nov. 14.
FOMC Minutes October 29-30 Preview: Reinforcing the rate pause
The completion of the Federal Reserve’s “insurance policy”, so named by Chairman Powell, has bought the base rate to 1.50%-1.75% where it was a little more than a year ago on the first of May 2018.