USD/INR refreshes multi-day top as coronavirus fears portray risk-off in Asia

  • USD/INR ignores Friday’s Doji while extending the previous run-up.
  • China’s coronavirus seems to infect more than 30,000 people, also cross the national boundaries.
  • IMF’s Chief anticipates Indian growth slowdown as temporary, India plans to hike import duties on Chinese items.

USD/INR retraces early-day gains to 71.42 during the pre-European session on Monday. That said, the pair rose to 71.63, fresh highs since January 08 during the Asian session as traders rushed to the US dollar while seeking safety from China’s coronavirus contagion.

Also fueling the pair are the market’s concerns that the Indian government’s upcoming budget must include measures to propel domestic demand. Bibek Debroy, the chairman of PM's Economic Advisory Council anticipates the country’s growth to be near 5.0% excluding the inflation rate.

Even so, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said, on Friday, that growth slowdown in India appears to be temporary and she expects the momentum to improve going ahead, as reported by Money Control.

News also crossed wires that the Indian government is planning to raise import duties on more than 50 Chinese items worth $56 billion.

With this, traders’ risk aversion gets additional support and propels the traditional safe-havens like the US dollar and Japanese yen while stepping back from stocks. Also portraying the risk-off are the US 10-year treasury yields that dropped to a multi-week low of 1.63% whereas S&P 500 Futures also slumped 1.0% before settling to 3,262 by the press time.

Read: US stock futures drop 1% on Coronavirus scare

Holidays in most Asian regions and nearness to the Indian budget, coupled with China’s coronavirus outbreak, could keep the risk catalysts as the key drivers.

Technical Analysis

Should prices close below 100-day SMA level of 71.29, sellers will wait for the downside break of 71.00 to aim for 200-day SMA near 70.67. Otherwise, buyers can keep 72.15, comprising resistance line stretched from September 2019, as a short-term target.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 71.4175
Today Daily Change 0.1005
Today Daily Change % 0.14%
Today daily open 71.317
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.2308
Daily SMA50 71.2826
Daily SMA100 71.2185
Daily SMA200 70.5602
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.52
Previous Daily Low 71.08
Previous Weekly High 71.52
Previous Weekly Low 71.038
Previous Monthly High 71.98
Previous Monthly Low 70.328
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.2481
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.3519
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.0913
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.8657
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.6513
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.5313
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.7457
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.9713

 

 

