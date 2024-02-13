USD/INR recovers some lost ground ahead of Indian WPI, US CPI data

- Indian Rupee loses momentum on the firmer USD, higher crude oil prices.
- India's retail inflation has eased to a three-month low in January from December's four-month high of 5.69%.
- India’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI) Food, Fuel, and Inflation for January will be the highlight on Tuesday ahead of US CPI data.
Indian Rupee (INR) weakens on Tuesday amid a stronger US Dollar (USD) and a bounce back in crude oil prices. The Indian economy showed evidence of resilience at the start of the year, with Industrial Production improving and inflation falling, according to data published on Monday.
India's inflation dropped to a three-month low in January due to the cooling of food prices. The inflation rate has stayed within its tolerance range of 2–6% for the fifth consecutive month. Food inflation came in at 8.30% in January versus 9.53% in December.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) maintained its inflation forecast for FY24 at 5.4% at its February meeting, despite concerns on rising food prices and uncertainty around crude oil prices. The Indian central bank further stated that it expects inflation to reach 5% in the current quarter ending March 31.
Looking ahead, India’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI) Food, Fuel, and Inflation for January will be released on Wednesday. On the US front, market players will closely monitor the January CPI report on Tuesday. Later this week, the Retail Sales and Producer Price Index (PPI) for January will be due on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Indian Rupee remains sensitive amid multiple headwinds
- India’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 5.10% YoY in January from 5.69% in the previous reading, better than the market expectation of 5.09%.
- Indian Industrial Production for December improved to 3.8% YoY compared to the previous reading and the consensus of 2.4%.
- Indian Manufacturing Output came in at 3.9% MoM in December, versus 1.2% prior.
- India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by USD 5.736 billion to USD 622.469 billion for the week ended February 2, according to the Reserve Bank of India.
- Several Fed officials suggested that they want more time to observe whether inflation continues to decline.
- The US CPI headline inflation is estimated to ease from 3.4% to 2.9% YoY, and the core figure is forecast to drop from 3.9% to 3.7% YoY.
Technical Analysis: Indian Rupee moves up within a multi-month descending trend channel
Indian Rupee trades on a weaker note on the day. USD/INR remains stuck within a multi-month descending trend channel of 82.70–83.20.
In the short term, the bearish outlook of USD/INR remains intact, as the pair is below the key 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily chart. The downward momentum is supported by the 14-day Relative Strength Index, which stands below the 50.0 midline, indicating the sellers are likely to stay in control.
The initial support level of the pair is seen near a low of February 2 at 82.83. Further south, the key contention level will emerge near the lower limit of the descending trend channel at 82.70. A potential bearish breakout below this level could drag the pair lower to a low of August 23 at 82.45, followed by a low of June 1 at 82.25.
On the bright side, the confluence of the upper boundary of the descending trend channel, the psychological round figure, and the 100-period EMA at the 83.00–83.05 regions will be the critical resistance levels to watch. A decisive break above this zone will see a rally to a high of January 18 at 83.20, en route to a high of January 2 at 83.35, and the 84.00 psychological level.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.09%
|0.11%
|0.03%
|0.14%
|0.03%
|0.49%
|0.08%
|EUR
|-0.09%
|0.02%
|-0.05%
|0.05%
|-0.06%
|0.39%
|-0.01%
|GBP
|-0.10%
|-0.01%
|-0.07%
|0.05%
|-0.07%
|0.39%
|-0.01%
|CAD
|-0.04%
|0.03%
|0.07%
|0.08%
|0.00%
|0.44%
|0.05%
|AUD
|-0.14%
|-0.05%
|-0.03%
|-0.10%
|-0.10%
|0.35%
|-0.03%
|JPY
|-0.03%
|0.07%
|0.08%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|0.45%
|0.06%
|NZD
|-0.51%
|-0.40%
|-0.38%
|-0.45%
|-0.35%
|-0.45%
|-0.41%
|CHF
|-0.09%
|0.01%
|0.02%
|-0.04%
|0.04%
|-0.05%
|0.40%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Indian Rupee FAQs
What are the key factors driving the Indian Rupee?
The Indian Rupee (INR) is one of the most sensitive currencies to external factors. The price of Crude Oil (the country is highly dependent on imported Oil), the value of the US Dollar – most trade is conducted in USD – and the level of foreign investment, are all influential. Direct intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in FX markets to keep the exchange rate stable, as well as the level of interest rates set by the RBI, are further major influencing factors on the Rupee.
How do the decisions of the Reserve Bank of India impact the Indian Rupee?
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in forex markets to maintain a stable exchange rate, to help facilitate trade. In addition, the RBI tries to maintain the inflation rate at its 4% target by adjusting interest rates. Higher interest rates usually strengthen the Rupee. This is due to the role of the ‘carry trade’ in which investors borrow in countries with lower interest rates so as to place their money in countries’ offering relatively higher interest rates and profit from the difference.
What macroeconomic factors influence the value of the Indian Rupee?
Macroeconomic factors that influence the value of the Rupee include inflation, interest rates, the economic growth rate (GDP), the balance of trade, and inflows from foreign investment. A higher growth rate can lead to more overseas investment, pushing up demand for the Rupee. A less negative balance of trade will eventually lead to a stronger Rupee. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (interest rates less inflation) are also positive for the Rupee. A risk-on environment can lead to greater inflows of Foreign Direct and Indirect Investment (FDI and FII), which also benefit the Rupee.
How does inflation impact the Indian Rupee?
Higher inflation, particularly, if it is comparatively higher than India’s peers, is generally negative for the currency as it reflects devaluation through oversupply. Inflation also increases the cost of exports, leading to more Rupees being sold to purchase foreign imports, which is Rupee-negative. At the same time, higher inflation usually leads to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising interest rates and this can be positive for the Rupee, due to increased demand from international investors. The opposite effect is true of lower inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD is on the defensive above 0.6500, US CPI eyed
AUD/USD is on the defensive while trading above 0.6500 early Tuesday. The pair is weighed by a modest US Dollar strength, as traders ignored mixed Australian NAB Consumer Confidence data. All eyes now remain on the US CPI data.
USD/JPY testing highs near 149.50 amid US Dollar uptick
USD/JPY is picking up bids to near 149.50 in the Asian session on Tuesday. The market's nervousness ahead of the US CPI data fuels a fresh US Dollar advance. The US Treasury bond yields also find some support amid a mixed market mood.
Gold looks to retest $2,010 support ahead of US CPI inflation
Gold is keeping its losing momentum intact early Tuesday, falling for the fifth day in a row. XAU/USD price is meandering near five-day lows of $2,012, undermined by a sustained US Dollar (USD) demand, as the US Treasury bond yields see a modest uptick.
Avalanche price could reclaim $50.00 with AVAX Durango upgrade on Fuji testnet
Avalanche price is trading with a bullish bias, nurturing a recovery rally after a strong correction that started on the eve of Christmas, December 24. As altcoins take to a revival recourse, the cryptocurrency could extend the climb to fill its current market range.
US CPI data Preview: Inflation is set to fall in January, but by how much?
The high-impact US Consumer Price Index inflation data for January will be published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Tuesday at 13:30 GMT. Inflation data could alter the market’s pricing of the Federal Reserve policy pivot, fuelling extreme volatility around the US Dollar.