- The Indian Rupee edges lower on Tuesday despite the weaker USD.
- RBI is anticipated to maintain its policy in April as the Indian economy remains strong and inflation remains above its 4% target.
- The Indian and US February CPI inflation data will be in the spotlight on Tuesday.
The Indian Rupee (INR) trades on a weaker note on Tuesday, despite the decline of the US dollar (USD). The softer Greenback and a decline in crude oil prices might boost the Indian Rupee in the near term. INR reached an over six-month intraday high of 82.65 on Monday, but the rally was limited by a possible invention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to prevent a significant appreciation in the INR.
India's headline retail inflation is expected to drop to 5.02% in February from 5.10% in January, extending it within the RBI's tolerance range of 2-6% for the sixth consecutive month. However, economists expect the Indian central bank to maintain current monetary policy at its April meeting since the domestic economy remains strong and inflation continues to stay above its 4% target.
Looking ahead, investors will monitor India’s and US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data for February, due on Tuesday. Later this week, India’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI) of Food, Fuel, and Inflation will be released on Wednesday, and the US Retail Sales will be published on Thursday.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Indian Rupee remains vulnerable to high inflation, geopolitical risk
- India's foreign reserves increased by $6.55 billion to $625.626 billion in the week ended March 1, according to the RBI.
- Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said many developed and developing countries have shown interest in trading in the Indian currency with India to cut transaction costs as the INR gains traction
- The Indian economy will transition to an upper middle-income country by FY36, reaching the $15 trillion mark by FY47, according to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the US economy is healthy, and policymakers are not far from having enough confidence in inflation's downward trajectory to begin cutting rates.
- Futures markets have priced in about a 70% chance the Fed will start cutting interest rates by mid-June and expect a full percentage point of rate cuts by the end of the year, according to the CME FedWatch Tools.
- The headline CPI figure is expected to remain steady at 3.1% YoY in February, while the Core CPI figure is estimated to ease to 3.7% YoY in February.
Technical Analysis: Indian Rupee remains confined within a longer-term band of 82.60–83.15
Indian Rupee trades softer on the day. USD/INR remains stuck within a multi-month-old descending trend channel since December 8, 2023 around 82.60–83.15.
In the near term, USD/INR maintains the negative outlook unchanged as the pair is below the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily chart. Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), which lies below the 50.0 midlines, is contributing to bolstering the downward momentum.
The critical support level is located at the lower limit of the descending trend channel at 82.60. A break below this level could drag the pair lower to a low of August 23 at 82.45 and then revisit a low of June 1 at 82.25.
On the other hand, the first upside barrier will emerge at the 83.00 mark, portraying the confluence of the 100-day EMA and a psychological round mark. The additional upside filter to watch is the upper boundary of the descending trend channel at 83.15. A bullish breakout above the mentioned level might attract bulls and the pair might recover to a high of January 2 at 83.35, followed by an 84.00 round figure.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.03%
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|-0.01%
|0.01%
|EUR
|0.04%
|0.04%
|0.03%
|0.05%
|0.43%
|0.02%
|0.04%
|GBP
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|0.40%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|CAD
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|0.01%
|0.03%
|0.40%
|-0.01%
|0.02%
|AUD
|-0.01%
|-0.04%
|-0.01%
|-0.01%
|0.39%
|-0.02%
|0.01%
|JPY
|-0.40%
|-0.40%
|-0.39%
|-0.39%
|-0.39%
|-0.38%
|-0.37%
|NZD
|0.01%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|0.03%
|0.41%
|0.03%
|CHF
|-0.01%
|-0.02%
|-0.02%
|-0.02%
|-0.01%
|0.37%
|-0.03%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Indian Rupee FAQs
What are the key factors driving the Indian Rupee?
The Indian Rupee (INR) is one of the most sensitive currencies to external factors. The price of Crude Oil (the country is highly dependent on imported Oil), the value of the US Dollar – most trade is conducted in USD – and the level of foreign investment, are all influential. Direct intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in FX markets to keep the exchange rate stable, as well as the level of interest rates set by the RBI, are further major influencing factors on the Rupee.
How do the decisions of the Reserve Bank of India impact the Indian Rupee?
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in forex markets to maintain a stable exchange rate, to help facilitate trade. In addition, the RBI tries to maintain the inflation rate at its 4% target by adjusting interest rates. Higher interest rates usually strengthen the Rupee. This is due to the role of the ‘carry trade’ in which investors borrow in countries with lower interest rates so as to place their money in countries’ offering relatively higher interest rates and profit from the difference.
What macroeconomic factors influence the value of the Indian Rupee?
Macroeconomic factors that influence the value of the Rupee include inflation, interest rates, the economic growth rate (GDP), the balance of trade, and inflows from foreign investment. A higher growth rate can lead to more overseas investment, pushing up demand for the Rupee. A less negative balance of trade will eventually lead to a stronger Rupee. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (interest rates less inflation) are also positive for the Rupee. A risk-on environment can lead to greater inflows of Foreign Direct and Indirect Investment (FDI and FII), which also benefit the Rupee.
How does inflation impact the Indian Rupee?
Higher inflation, particularly, if it is comparatively higher than India’s peers, is generally negative for the currency as it reflects devaluation through oversupply. Inflation also increases the cost of exports, leading to more Rupees being sold to purchase foreign imports, which is Rupee-negative. At the same time, higher inflation usually leads to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising interest rates and this can be positive for the Rupee, due to increased demand from international investors. The opposite effect is true of lower inflation.
