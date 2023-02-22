USD/INR Price News: Upside looks favored amid overnight jump in US yields

- USD/INR is aiming to shift its auction profile above 82.80 amid recovery attempts by the USD Index.
- Investors are expected to remain anxious ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes.
- The 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped marginally to near 3.94% after printing a fresh three-month high of 3.96%.
The USD/INR pair is attempting to surpass the immediate resistance of 82.80 in the Asian session. The asset is expected to yet discount the impact of the overnight jump in the US Treasury yields, supported by upbeat preliminary S&P United States PMI data.
The preliminary S&P Manufacturing PMI (Feb) climbed to 47.8 from the consensus of 47.3 and the former release of 46.9. The Services PMI soared to 50.5 from the estimates of 47.2 and the prior release of 46.8. A rebound in economic activities is bolstering the case of further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed). No doubt, the expansionary economic activities indicate that consumer spending is recovering again and it could trigger a pause in the inflation softening in the United States.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has attempted a rebound after a corrective move to near 103.70. The USD Index is aiming to recapture Tuesday’s high around 103.90 as investors are expected to remain anxious ahead of the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes.
S&P500 futures have shown a recovery move after a super-bearish Tuesday. The situation is not ripe for building longs in the risk-sensitive assets as the overall market mood is favoring the risk aversion theme. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped marginally to near 3.94% after printing a fresh three-month high of 3.96% on Tuesday.
On the Indian Rupee front, rising chances of a further hike in the repo rate managed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could support the Indian Rupee. Inflationary pressures in the Indian economy have not been trimmed yet, therefore, the RBI might favor the continuation of the 25 bps rate hike spell ahead.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.8215
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0342
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|82.8557
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.3356
|Daily SMA50
|82.2632
|Daily SMA100
|82.1356
|Daily SMA200
|80.6811
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.9176
|Previous Daily Low
|82.6752
|Previous Weekly High
|83.0456
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.4892
|Previous Monthly High
|83.072
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.8822
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.825
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.7677
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.7147
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.5737
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.4723
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.9571
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.0585
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.1995
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
