USD/INR Price News: Tumbles near 81.00 as Fed sets a stage for 50 bps rate hike

- USD/INR has dropped to near 81.00 as the Fed has confirmed the moderation of policy tightening.
- The US Dollar has faced immense pressure on less-hawkish Fed commentary and weaker US ADP Employment data.
- Gains in the Indian rupee could remain capped due to firmer oil prices.
The USD/INR pair has witnessed intense selling pressure at open as the risk aversion theme has vanished entirely. The asset has dropped to near the round-level support of 81.00 amid a sharp sell-off in the US Dollar Index (DXY). The pair has continued its three-day losing streak and has refreshed its two-week low at 81.03.
Meanwhile, the USD Index has turned lackluster after dropping to near 105.50. S&P500 futures are holding their Wednesday’s gains and showing no signs of exhaustion. The 10-year US Treasury yields are showing a minor recovery after dropping to near 3.60%. The US Treasury bonds have received significant interest from the market participants as Fed Powell’s commentary bolstered rate hike slowdown chatters.
As the Federal Reserve (Fed) has decided to consider economic prospects too along with the foremost priority of bringing price stability, the US Dollar might lose its dictatorship ahead.
Going forward, investors will focus on the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data, which will release on Friday. The official payrolls report could disclose subdued employment generation if the US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment data is being considered. Apart from that, average earnings data also holds significant importance.
After containing galloping perishable and durable goods prices, higher earnings will create troubles for the Fed policymakers. Post a slowdown in inflation led by accelerating interest rates, households will remain with higher earnings that could trigger retail demand.
On the Indian rupee front, aggressive buying in Indian equities is indicating robust buying by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), which is strengthening the Indian rupee. The Indian rupee rally is expected to remain capped as oil prices have soared vigorously led by three consecutive drawdowns in oil inventories reported by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.0235
|Today Daily Change
|-0.2591
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|81.2826
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.5034
|Daily SMA50
|81.8911
|Daily SMA100
|80.7678
|Daily SMA200
|78.9377
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.7906
|Previous Daily Low
|81.2087
|Previous Weekly High
|82.026
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.4134
|Previous Monthly High
|83.187
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.3774
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.431
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.5683
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.064
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|80.8454
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|80.4822
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81.6459
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.0091
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.2277
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains around 0.6800 on upbeat China's Caixin PMI
AUD/USD is trading close to 0.6800, as traders digest an unexpected increase in the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI. The US dollar is licking its wounds on dovish Fed's Powell and the China reopening optimism.
EUR/USD fades bounce off 100-SMA above 1.0400
EUR/USD grinds higher past 1.0400, taking rounds to 1.0430 during early Thursday, as bulls await the key data/events after posting the biggest monthly jump since September 2010. The major currency pair struggles to extend the previous day’s U-turn from the 100-SMA.
Gold bulls eye $1,787 and $1,796 ahead of key US data
Gold price is sitting at the highest level unseen in two weeks near $1,780, consolidating the three-day winning streak so far this Thursday. The main underlying reason behind the Gold price upsurge is a clear dovish message from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
TRON price faces major resistance at these levels, is a sucker's rally underway?
TRON price (TRX) has retaliated considerably against the bearish onslaught witnessed in November. Despite the optimistic gesture, TRX price still faces significant barriers of resistance ahead. Traders should consider trading more conservatively near the current price levels.
December Santa rally springs alive
U.S. stocks rose, hurtling ahead, putting those nasty thoughts of a bear market to bed as the December Santa Rally springs alive. Indeed investors are revelling in the afterglow of moderating Fed signals.