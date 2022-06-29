USD/INR Price News: Skids below 79.00 as DXY turns sideways, oil slips, Fed Powell eyed

- USD/INR has failed to sustain the all-time-high recorded above 79.00.
- The DXY is displaying back and forth moves ahead of Fed Powell.
- Oil prices have corrected a little, and the upside remains favored on prolonged supply constraints.
The USD/INR pair has slipped below the psychological support of 79.00 at the open, however, the upside remains imminent on broader strength in the US dollar index (DXY). The asset recorded an all-time high of 79.09 on Tuesday and a follow-up corrective move due to profit-booking has dragged the asset lower.
The DXY is trading sideways in a narrow range of 104.36-104.52 as investors are awaiting the speech from the Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell and US economic data. As the Fed is fully committed to bringing price stability to the US economy, Fed chair Jerome Powell may dictate a hawkish ideology on interest rate policy for July.
One thing that may disturb Fed policymakers now is the downbeat Consumer Confidence. The US Conference Board has reported the economic data at a 16-month low, which is 98.7 lower than the estimates of 100 and the former release of 103.2. Soaring oil and food prices have dented the sentiment of the US households. A lower Consumer Confidence results in lower consumption from the households, which may also reduce the confidence of the Fed in dictating extremely strict quantitative measures.
On the oil front, oil prices have witnessed some long liquidation after a firmer recovery. The black gold is holding itself above $111.00 and a minor correction will sooner turn into an impulsive move. The supply constraints will continue to stay prolonged as the OPEC cartel is unable to fill the restricted supply from Moscow.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|78.9672
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1238
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|79.091
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.9997
|Daily SMA50
|77.4495
|Daily SMA100
|76.6477
|Daily SMA200
|75.7011
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.091
|Previous Daily Low
|78.4366
|Previous Weekly High
|78.407
|Previous Weekly Low
|77.879
|Previous Monthly High
|78.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.9846
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|78.841
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.6866
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|78.6547
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|78.2185
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|78.0003
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|79.3091
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79.5273
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|79.9635
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to 1.0500 ahead of German inflation, central bankers
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0500, undermined by the market anxiety ahead of the key data/events. ECB’s Lagarde failed to recall buyers amid inflation fears, yields remain pressured amid recession risks. Fed’s Powell need to defend the hawkish policy.
GBP/USD battles 1.2200 as US dollar firms up
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2200, paring back gains amid a renewed uptick in the US dollar across the board. Investors remain wary amid looming recession and Brexit worries. Powell and Bailey is due to speak at the Policy Panel at the ECB Forum on Wednesday.
Gold: $1,800 – two steps away, will Powell power bears?
Gold Price is struggling to find demand so far this Wednesday, as traders appear non-committal and refrain from placing any directional bets on the metal ahead of the Policy Panel of the heads of the Fed, ECB and BOE at the annual ECB Forum on central banking.
Why this move from Shiba Inu price could catch investors off guard?
Shiba Inu price prepares for a quick retracement after nearly a week of recovery bounce. While this run-up was impressive, things are likely going to go slow for SHIB as investors continue to book profits.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!