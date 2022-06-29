USD/INR Price News: Skids below 79.00 as DXY turns sideways, oil slips, Fed Powell eyed

On the oil front, oil prices have witnessed some long liquidation after a firmer recovery. The black gold is holding itself above $111.00 and a minor correction will sooner turn into an impulsive move. The supply constraints will continue to stay prolonged as the OPEC cartel is unable to fill the restricted supply from Moscow.

One thing that may disturb Fed policymakers now is the downbeat Consumer Confidence. The US Conference Board has reported the economic data at a 16-month low, which is 98.7 lower than the estimates of 100 and the former release of 103.2. Soaring oil and food prices have dented the sentiment of the US households. A lower Consumer Confidence results in lower consumption from the households, which may also reduce the confidence of the Fed in dictating extremely strict quantitative measures.

The DXY is trading sideways in a narrow range of 104.36-104.52 as investors are awaiting the speech from the Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell and US economic data . As the Fed is fully committed to bringing price stability to the US economy, Fed chair Jerome Powell may dictate a hawkish ideology on interest rate policy for July.

The USD/INR pair has slipped below the psychological support of 79.00 at the open, however, the upside remains imminent on broader strength in the US dollar index (DXY). The asset recorded an all-time high of 79.09 on Tuesday and a follow-up corrective move due to profit-booking has dragged the asset lower.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.