- USD/INR is expected to stretch its valuations after overstepping the weekly high at around 79.80.
- A one-time drop in US inflation won’t be sufficient to trim Fed's hawkish stance.
- Oil prices have failed to recapture the $90.00 territory.
The USD/INR pair is displaying wild moves in the opening session after a holiday of Muharram as investors are paring their stretched positions. The asset has remained bullish in the entire month and is expected to extend gains after overstepping the weekly high at around 79.80.
In today’s session, investors’ entire focus will remain on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI). The plain-vanilla US inflation is expected to trim to 8.7% from the prior release of 9.1%. Well, the Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers are doing the laborious job of containing price pressures by deploying policy tightening measures for the past six months. Signs of exhaustion are in front of us, thanks to the weaker oil prices in June.
However, the case is temporary as a promise of higher supply by the oil cartel won’t sustain due to the unavailability of additional production capacity. Also, a one-time slowdown signal is not sufficient to compel Fed chair Jerome Powell to sound less hawkish. In addition to that, higher job addition in the US labor force in July has refreshed signs of soaring price pressures in the US economy.
On the Indian rupee front, the return of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) on Dalal Street is likely to support the Indian rupee bulls. Meanwhile, oil prices have failed to sustain above the psychological resistance of $90.00. This may bring offers again to the table and the Indian economy, being a major oil consumer will be delighted with the declining oil prices.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.5251
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0500
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|79.5751
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|79.573
|Daily SMA50
|78.8624
|Daily SMA100
|77.7625
|Daily SMA200
|76.4093
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.8277
|Previous Daily Low
|79.4706
|Previous Weekly High
|79.793
|Previous Weekly Low
|78.4128
|Previous Monthly High
|80.208
|Previous Monthly Low
|78.8583
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.607
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.6913
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|79.4212
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|79.2674
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|79.0641
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|79.7783
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79.9816
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|80.1354
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
