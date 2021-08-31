USD/INR Price News: Rupee rises towards 73.00 as India coronavirus fatalities ease

- USD/INR prints three-day downtrend, attacks 11-week low tested the previous day.
- Rise in virus-led fatalities drop to the lowest since March in India.
- US Dollar Index refreshes two-week low, tracks Treasury yields to the south.
- Bears can keep the reins amid cautious optimism ahead of US NFP, India GDP important for today.
USD/INR takes offers around 73.22, down 0.27% intraday during a three-day south-run ahead of Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair remains pressured towards the lowest levels since mid-June, flashed on Monday, by the press time.
A broad US dollar weakness post-Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech could be linked to the USD/INR pair’s downtrend. However, recovery in the coronavirus conditions in India seems to underpin the latest fall.
As per the latest covid figures, India’s virus-led death toll dropped to 350, the lowest since March 30 while the daily infections grew by 30,941 to 32.77 million, per Reuters data.
Not only in India but the easy virus numbers from Australia, New Zealand and the UK also weigh on the US dollar’s safe-haven demand and favor USD/INR bears. Furthermore, recently weaker US data hints at the prolonged easy money policies from the Fed and exerts additional downside pressure on the greenback.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields drop for the third consecutive day to refresh weekly low around 1.273%, down 1.1 basis points (bps) whereas the US stock futures print mild gains by the press time.
Moving on, India's GDP figures for the June quarter will be the key for USD/INR traders. Also important are the market chatters over Fed tapering and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) market intervention.
Ahead of the data, Reuters survey said, “India's GDP data is set to be released at 1200 GMT. The country's economy likely rebounded in the April-June quarter from a deep slump last year helped by improved manufacturing and despite a devastating second wave of COVID-19 cases.”
Technical analysis
Failures to cross 200-DMA, around 73.60, during the previous day’s corrective pullback keep USD/INR sellers hopeful to revisit the 73.00 threshold.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.2158
|Today Daily Change
|-0.2112
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29%
|Today daily open
|73.427
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.17
|Daily SMA50
|74.3449
|Daily SMA100
|74.015
|Daily SMA200
|73.6117
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.6506
|Previous Daily Low
|73.2037
|Previous Weekly High
|74.3525
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.4428
|Previous Monthly High
|75.0155
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.2104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.3744
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.4799
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.2036
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.9802
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.7567
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.6505
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.874
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.0974
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD renews three-week top above 1.1800 ahead of Eurozone CPI
EUR/USD is flirting with multi-week highs above 1.1800 ahead of the European open. The US dollar tracks treasury yields to print mild losses amid a sluggish session. Central bankers’ comments, covid updates and geopolitics back the up-moves. Eurozone CPI and US CB Consumer Confidence awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates gains below 1.3800 on USD weakness
GBP/USD is edging higher towards 1.3800, having found strong bids near the 1.3750 region. The China slowdown-led risk-off flows drag Treasury yields lower alongside the US dollar. Looming Brexit concerns could cap the upside in the cable ahead of the key US data.
EUR/USD renews three-week top above 1.1800 ahead of Eurozone CPI
EUR/USD is flirting with multi-week highs above 1.1800 ahead of the European open. The US dollar tracks treasury yields to print mild losses amid a sluggish session. Central bankers’ comments, covid updates and geopolitics back the up-moves. Eurozone CPI and US CB Consumer Confidence awaited.
SafeMoon ponders 50% upswing
SafeMoon price is traversing a bullish pattern and shows signs of further gains in the near future. While an upswing seems likely, a spike in selling pressure that shatters immediate support levels will be fatal for SAFEMOON.
Week Ahead: US jobs, Eurozone inflation and OPEC
The S&P500 and Nasdaq renew record after Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. Gold gained, and oil advanced. Attention now shifts to the Eurozone inflation and US jobs data. Elsewhere, OPEC is expected to stick to its production revival plan at this week’s meeting.