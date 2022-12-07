- USD/INR eases from one-month high on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rate hike.
- RBI announces 0.35% increase to benchmark Repo rate, as expected.
- Sluggish US Dollar, cautious optimism surrounding China and sticky Oil price also favor Indian Rupee.
USD/INR fades upside momentum, after an initial pullback from the monthly high, as the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) interest rate increased on Wednesday. That said, the Indian Rupee (INR) pair remains firmer around a one-month high near 82.70 by the press time.
RBI matches market forecasts of announcing 35 basis points (bps) of increase into the benchmark Repo Rate to 6.25%. The Indian central bank also increased the standing deposit facility rate and marginal standing facility rate by 35 bps. It’s worth noting, however, that RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das signaled that Inflation remains elevated and the economy is resilient.
Ahead of the RBI’s verdict, a Reuters poll mentioned that the battered Indian Rupee will not recoup most of its recent losses over the coming year thanks to a persistent current account deficit and a central bank nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle. The survey also mentioned, “A widening trade deficit driven by rising oil prices along with expectations for a prolonged U.S. Federal Reserve policy tightening cycle is partly responsible for an 11% year-to-date fall in the Rupee to a record low of 83.29 per the US Dollar in October.”
On Tuesday, the World Bank mentioned that India is well placed to navigate global headwinds while also stating, “An unexpected hike by the US Fed could lead to rupee depreciation, rise in retail inflation in India.”
Elsewhere, fears of economic recession contrast with China’s Covid-linked headlines and downbeat trade numbers to challenge the USD/INR traders. Also likely acting as trade filters could be the inaction of Oil prices and mixed performance of the global markets amid the pre-Fed blackout period for the US central bank officials.
Against this backdrop, US stock futures print mild gains but stocks in the Asia-Pacific zone trade mixed. Further, the US 10-year Treasury yields pick up bids to 3.55% by reversing the previous day’s losses.
Having witnessed the initial reaction to the RBI’s moves, USD/INR traders should rely on the risk catalysts amid a light calendar ahead of Thursday’s China inflation numbers and Friday’s preliminary readings of the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond the seven-week-old resistance line, around 82.75 by the press time, appears necessary for the USD/INR bulls to keep the reins. Otherwise, nearly overbought RSI (14) suggests a pullback towards the 81.90 support confluence including the 50-DMA and multiple levels marked since late October.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.5022
|Today Daily Change
|0.1162
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|82.386
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.4458
|Daily SMA50
|81.9139
|Daily SMA100
|80.8408
|Daily SMA200
|79.063
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.721
|Previous Daily Low
|81.59
|Previous Weekly High
|81.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|80.9855
|Previous Monthly High
|83.187
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.3774
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.289
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.022
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.7437
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.1014
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|80.6127
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.8747
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.3634
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.0057
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD licks its wounds below 1.0500 ahead of Eurozone GDP
EUR/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high near 1.0470 during early Wednesday. However, the quote remains on the bear’s radar as it fails to print major gains ahead of the final readings of the Eurozone GDP for the third quarter.
GBP/USD attempts a recovery around 1.2120 as US Dollar turns volatile
GBP/USD is aiming to build a cushion around 1.2120 as the US Dollar is displaying chaotic moves. Phenomenal strength in the United States economy is not favorable for Fed’s current monetary policy. UK’s food supply crisis is expected to accelerate already higher food inflation further.
Gold steadies below $1,800 amid recession fears, China Covid optimism
Gold price treads water around $1,770 as bulls and bears jostle amid light calendar and mixed clues during early Wednesday. The yellow metal’s struggle for clear directions recently got amplified as China’s trade surplus eased in November.
Bitcoin price needs to pullback before BTC explodes to $20,000
Bitcoin price shows a clear start of a corrective wave in its journey to retest a critical hurdle. This pullback is necessary as it allows buyers to recuperate and kick-start a new leg-up. Bitcoin price has rallied 9% in the last six days and has set up a local top at $17,430.
FX Year Ahead 2023: Recessions and trend reversals
The US dollar steamrolled every other major currency this year, capitalizing on a perfect storm of widening interest rate differentials, safe-haven flows, and an absence of attractive alternatives. This ferocious rally could extend into next year.