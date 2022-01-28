USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee regains ground around 75.20

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • USD/INR snaps a four-day winning streak, eases from five-week lows.
  • Indian rupee buyers emerge near 75.30, as the USD eases across the board.
  • 50-DMA at 74.90 eyed if USD/INR corrects further ahead of US inflation.

USD/INR is retreating from five-week highs of 75.31, tracking the pullback in the US dollar across the board.

The sentiment around the Asian stock markets and US equity futures improves, in the wake of likely easing of the Ukraine tensions and fading Fed rate hike concerns, capping the demand for the safe-haven US dollar.

Meanwhile, Indian rupee bulls pay little heed to the renewed uptick in oil prices, as the dynamics of the US dollar remain pivotal ahead of the PCE inflation data.

At the time of writing, the spot is heading south towards 75.00, posting moderate losses on the day.

If the correction gathers steam, then USD/INR bears could the mildly bullish 50-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 74.90.

Further south, the 100-DMA support at 74.68 will come to the rescue of bulls.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is turning lower while above the midline, justifying the pullback in the spot from multi-week highs.

USD/INR: Daily chart

On the flip side, buyers will retest three-week highs of 75.31, above which the December 23 top of 75.48 will be eyed.

The next relevant upside target is envisioned at $76.00, the round figure.

USD/INR: Additional levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 75.1755
Today Daily Change -0.0837
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 75.2592
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.4065
Daily SMA50 74.8924
Daily SMA100 74.6657
Daily SMA200 74.2675
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.3115
Previous Daily Low 75.012
Previous Weekly High 74.7155
Previous Weekly Low 74.1337
Previous Monthly High 76.5958
Previous Monthly Low 74.1065
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.1971
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.1264
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.077
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.8948
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.7776
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.3765
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.4937
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.6759

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

