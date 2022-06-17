USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee fails to cheer RBI’s optimism near 78.00, Fed’s Powell eyed

- USD/INR picks up bids to refresh intraday high, extend the previous day’s rebound.
- RBI highlights upbeat economic prospects for India despite risks to global growth.
- WTO’s passage of trade deals also gains less accolades from the market.
- US dollar rebounds ahead of Fed’s bi-annual Monetary Policy Report, Powell’s speech, ignores downbeat Treasury yields.
USD/INR extends the previous day’s rebound from the weekly low, grinding higher around 78.00 as Indian markets open for Friday’s trading.
The Indian rupee (INR) pair’s latest gains respect for the US dollar’s recovery while paying a little heed to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) economic optimism. Also could have favored the INR was the news from the World Trade Organization (WTO).
“Gross domestic product (GDP) for 2021-22 surpassed its pre-pandemic (2019-20) level by 1.5% and activity is gaining strength in 2022-23 so far as gauged from high-frequency indicators,” RBI’s monthly bulletin said on Thursday. "Domestic economic activity has been gaining traction in spite of formidable headwinds from external developments," adds the Indian central bank.
On a different page, Reuters came out with the news from the WTO as it said, “Representatives of the 164 countries cheered after the package was passed before Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala addressed them early on Friday.”
Elsewhere, the US Treasury yields remain pressured for the third consecutive day but fail to compress the US dollar as it bounces off the weekly low.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) recovers from the weekly low near 103.40 to 104.10 by the press time. That said, US 10-year Treasury yields dropped during the last two consecutive days and remains down 5.3 basis points (bps) to 3.253% by the press time, as the Fed’s 0.75 rate increase couldn’t impress bulls.
Moving on, the US Industrial Production for May, expected at 0.4% versus 1.1% prior, will precede the Fed’s Monetary Policy Report and Powell’s speech to entertain USD/INR traders. However, major attention will be given to yields.
Technical analysis
A bullish flag chart pattern on the four-hour play hints at the further upside momentum of the USD/INR pair. However, a clear break of the 78.20 hurdle becomes necessary to witness a fresh record top.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|78.0266
|Today Daily Change
|0.0730
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|77.9536
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.7278
|Daily SMA50
|77.1145
|Daily SMA100
|76.3641
|Daily SMA200
|75.5149
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.2572
|Previous Daily Low
|77.894
|Previous Weekly High
|78.1974
|Previous Weekly Low
|77.5705
|Previous Monthly High
|78.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.9846
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|78.1185
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.0328
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|77.8126
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.6717
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|77.4494
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.1759
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|78.3982
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.5391
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD skids to near 1.0520 ahead of Eurozone inflation and Fed Powell
EUR/USD has corrected to near 1.0520 amid a rebound in the risk-off impulse. Investors are awaiting the release of the eurozone HICP and Fed Powell’s speech for further guidance. A preliminary estimate for the eurozone HICP is a stabilization of the prior print.
USD/JPY seesaws around 134.00 on BOJ’s status-quo, Kuroda, Fed’s Powell eyed
USD/JPY initially refreshed intraday high before a knee-jerk reaction to BOJ’s inaction. BOJ kept monetary policy unchanged but mentioned readiness to watch FX reaction for the first time.
Gold: $1,857 appears a tough nut to crack for the bulls
Gold Price remains at the mercy of the USD and Treasury yields. Risk sentiment and end of the week flows could also affect XAUUSD. The path of least resistance appears to the upside for the bright metal.
Buying Cardano before this happens is a bad idea
Cardano price action is hard stuck between two high-time frame-resistance barriers that are likely to restrict its movement. On a lower time frame as well, ADA seems to be trading between a short-term support level and a resistance barrier.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!