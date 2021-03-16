USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee eyes to revisit early 2020 tops around 72.20

- USD/INR stays mildly offered despite recent bounce off intraday low.
- Confluence of 21-day SMA, two-week-old resistance line guards immediate upside.
- January 2020 peak offers an intermediate halt ahead of the yearly bottom.
- Bearish MACD, failures to recover favor sellers, bulls eye clear break of 200-day SMA for conviction.
USD/INR marks a corrective pullback from an intraday low of 72.40, currently down 0.05% near 72.48, amid the initial Indian trading session on Tuesday.
In doing so, the quote bounces off the lowest since February 25 amid bearish MACD. It’s worth mentioning that sustained trading below the monthly falling trend line and 21-day SMA, not to forget the 200-day SMA, keeps USD/INR sellers hopeful.
However, tops marked during January, around 72.20, offer strong support to the USD/INR prices ahead of the yearly low near 72.18 and the 72.00 threshold.
Meanwhile, recovery moves need to cross the 72.85 resistance confluence including the 21-day SMA and the stated downward sloping trend line to convince USD/INR buyers for entry.
It should be noted that 200-day SMA near 73.90 becomes a tough nut to crack for the USD/INR bulls, below which bears keep the throne.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.4586
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0470
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|72.5056
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.8705
|Daily SMA50
|72.9537
|Daily SMA100
|73.425
|Daily SMA200
|73.9251
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.7825
|Previous Daily Low
|72.3752
|Previous Weekly High
|73.4056
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.5973
|Previous Monthly High
|74.1841
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.1719
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.5308
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.6269
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.3263
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.1471
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.919
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.7337
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.9618
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.141
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest intraday gains, upside seems limited
EUR/USD manages to regain positive traction above 1.1900 ahead of the European open. The retreat in the US bond yields weigh on the USD and remain supportive of the uptick. Investors look forward to US Retail Sales for some impetus ahead of the FOMC meeting.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.39 amid impending vaccine crisis, ahead of Fed
GBP/USD holds lower ground below 1.3900, dropping for the third straight day despite the US dollar weakness. Europe’s covid vaccine concerns and the EU-UK tussles over the Northern Ireland (NI) protocol add to the weight.
Gold: Battle lines well-defined amid pre-Fed caution
Gold (XAU/USD) is trading with mild gains on Tuesday, trying hard to extend the previous gains to recapture the $1740 level. Gold finds support from the retreat in Treasury yields while the US dollar, with all eyes focussed on the FOMC decision due on Wednesday.
Stellar is on the verge of a 50% move
Stellar has been trading sideways for the past two weeks, trying to figure out its next major move. The digital asset is contained between two key levels, and it's on the verge of bursting. XLM could also plummet down to $0.19 if critical support fails to hold.
SNDL: Sundial Growers Inc shares keep getting high on joint venture news
Sundial (SNDL) shares are up 7% now during Monday's first half as news is digested of the joint venture with SAF Group. SNDL shares are trading at $1.52. Sundial is to release results on Wednesday with a conference call on Thursday to discuss those results.