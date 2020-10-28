USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee eyes 73.50 amid potential inverted cup-and-handle

- USD/INR looks south amid bearish technical set up.
- Hourly chart displays a potential inverted cup-and-handle.
- Hourly RSI points south while within the bearish region.
Following the rejection at 50-hourly moving average (HMA) at 73.84 in the US last session, the USD/INR pair reverses the recovery gains on Wednesday.
The spot looks to extend the renewed downside while teasing an inverted cup-and-handle breakdown on the hourly chart.
An hourly close below the neckline support at 73.65 would validate the pattern, calling for a test of the 200-HMA at 73.60.
Subsequently, the sellers would then aim for the pattern target measured at 73.20. Adding credence to the bearish move, the hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south, trending at 39.43.
Any recovery attempts could face immediate resistance at 73.75, the confluence of the 21 and 100-HMAs.
Further north, the 50-HMA barrier is the level to beat for the bulls.
USD/INR: Hourly chart
USD/INR: Additional levels
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.6925
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1505
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|73.843
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.4573
|Daily SMA50
|73.6224
|Daily SMA100
|74.4087
|Daily SMA200
|74.3794
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.9963
|Previous Daily Low
|73.6222
|Previous Weekly High
|73.8892
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.3046
|Previous Monthly High
|74.022
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.7601
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.7651
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.8534
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.6447
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.4465
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.2707
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.0188
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.1946
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.3928
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
