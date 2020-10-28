USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee eyes 73.50 amid potential inverted cup-and-handle

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • USD/INR looks south amid bearish technical set up.
  • Hourly chart displays a potential inverted cup-and-handle.
  • Hourly RSI points south while within the bearish region.

Following the rejection at 50-hourly moving average (HMA) at 73.84 in the US last session, the USD/INR pair reverses the recovery gains on Wednesday.

The spot looks to extend the renewed downside while teasing an inverted cup-and-handle breakdown on the hourly chart.

An hourly close below the neckline support at 73.65 would validate the pattern, calling for a test of the 200-HMA at 73.60.

Subsequently, the sellers would then aim for the pattern target measured at 73.20. Adding credence to the bearish move, the hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south, trending at 39.43.

Any recovery attempts could face immediate resistance at 73.75, the confluence of the 21 and 100-HMAs.

Further north, the 50-HMA barrier is the level to beat for the bulls.

USD/INR: Hourly chart

 

USD/INR: Additional levels

 

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 73.6925
Today Daily Change -0.1505
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 73.843
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.4573
Daily SMA50 73.6224
Daily SMA100 74.4087
Daily SMA200 74.3794
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.9963
Previous Daily Low 73.6222
Previous Weekly High 73.8892
Previous Weekly Low 73.3046
Previous Monthly High 74.022
Previous Monthly Low 72.7601
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.7651
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.8534
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.6447
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.4465
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.2707
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.0188
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.1946
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.3928

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1750 amid covid concerns

EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1750 amid covid concerns

EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.1750, a new weekly low, as concerns of strict covid-related lockdowns are gripping the old continent. Uncertainty about the elections is also weighing on markets.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls below 1.30 amid fears of a UK lockdown, Brexit impasse

GBP/USD falls below 1.30 amid fears of a UK lockdown, Brexit impasse

GBP/USD has dropped below 1.30 as the British government mulls a new lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. The pound is also pressured by the Brexit impasse.

GBP/USD News

Gold plunges to three-week lows, around $1877-76 region

Gold plunges to three-week lows, around $1877-76 region

Gold witnessed some heavy selling on Thursday amid a strong pickup in the USD demand. Weakness below the $1890 horizontal support further aggravated the bearish pressure.

Gold News

Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected

Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected

In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its October policy meeting.

Read more

WTI bounces off lows near $37.00/bbl post-EIA

WTI bounces off lows near $37.00/bbl post-EIA

Prices of the WTI remain on the defensive albeit off lows. Demand concerns dragged prices to 3-week lows near $37.00. EIA reported an unexpected 4.3 mb build during last week.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures