USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee drops back to 73.00 as MACD signal flips

  • USD/INR takes the bids near intraday top while again piercing the 73.00 threshold.
  • MACD turns bullish, suggesting further recovery towards previous support.
  • Bears will wait for fresh low of the month for entries.

USD/INR rises to 73.02, up 0.06% intraday, during the initial hour of the Indian trading session on Friday. In doing so, the quote teases the key psychological magnet thrice since Wednesday.

However, the flip in the MACD, in favor of the bulls, suggests the quote’s ability to challenge the earlier support line, now resistance, stretched from January 04 near 73.05.

In addition to the immediate resistance line, a downward sloping trend line from January 11 and 100-bar SMA, around 73.15, as well as a one-month-old resistance line, close to 73.20, also challenge USD/INR bulls.

Should the quote rallies past-73.20, 200-bar SMA and the monthly top, 73.40 and 73.56 respectively, will return to the charts.

On the contrary, the weekly low of 72.89 can challenge short-term USD/INR sellers ahead of directing them to the monthly bottom of 72.85. Also acting as a downside filter is September’s low close to 72.75.

To sum up, USD/INR remains in a downtrend even as the latest corrective pullback is likely to stay for now.

USD/INR four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.0282
Today Daily Change 0.0463
Today Daily Change % 0.06%
Today daily open 72.9819
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.22
Daily SMA50 73.6123
Daily SMA100 73.6582
Daily SMA200 74.4597
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.0323
Previous Daily Low 72.8953
Previous Weekly High 73.569
Previous Weekly Low 72.9795
Previous Monthly High 74.1215
Previous Monthly Low 72.9768
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 72.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 72.9477
Daily Pivot Point S1 72.9074
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.8329
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.7704
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.0444
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.1068
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.1813

 

 

