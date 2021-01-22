USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee drops back to 73.00 as MACD signal flips

- USD/INR takes the bids near intraday top while again piercing the 73.00 threshold.
- MACD turns bullish, suggesting further recovery towards previous support.
- Bears will wait for fresh low of the month for entries.
USD/INR rises to 73.02, up 0.06% intraday, during the initial hour of the Indian trading session on Friday. In doing so, the quote teases the key psychological magnet thrice since Wednesday.
However, the flip in the MACD, in favor of the bulls, suggests the quote’s ability to challenge the earlier support line, now resistance, stretched from January 04 near 73.05.
In addition to the immediate resistance line, a downward sloping trend line from January 11 and 100-bar SMA, around 73.15, as well as a one-month-old resistance line, close to 73.20, also challenge USD/INR bulls.
Should the quote rallies past-73.20, 200-bar SMA and the monthly top, 73.40 and 73.56 respectively, will return to the charts.
On the contrary, the weekly low of 72.89 can challenge short-term USD/INR sellers ahead of directing them to the monthly bottom of 72.85. Also acting as a downside filter is September’s low close to 72.75.
To sum up, USD/INR remains in a downtrend even as the latest corrective pullback is likely to stay for now.
USD/INR four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.0282
|Today Daily Change
|0.0463
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|72.9819
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.22
|Daily SMA50
|73.6123
|Daily SMA100
|73.6582
|Daily SMA200
|74.4597
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.0323
|Previous Daily Low
|72.8953
|Previous Weekly High
|73.569
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.9795
|Previous Monthly High
|74.1215
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.9768
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.9477
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.9074
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.8329
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.7704
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.0444
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.1068
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.1813
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
