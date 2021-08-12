USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee consolidates weekly gains above 74.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR snaps three-day downtrend, picks up bids of late.
  • Mixed chatters on Fed’s tapering, covid weigh on the INR amid light calendar.
  • US PPI, Jobless Claims and second-tier Indian statistics awaited for fresh impulse.

USD/INR extends bounce off weekly low to 74.26, up 0.17% intraday, heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair prints daily gain for the first time in four days during a quiet day filled with mixed catalysts and a light calendar.

The latest positives could be linked to the comments from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary C. Daly who said, per the Financial Times, “Tapering of asset purchases could start as soon as this year.”

It’s worth noting that Kansas City Fed President Esther George teased early tapering the previous day while also citing a long way for the monetary policy adjustments. On the same line were Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin.

Also on the negative side could be India’s covid numbers suggesting an increase of 41,195 daily rises in infections and a jump of 490 in the death toll.

Furthermore, cautious sentiment ahead of Indian Inflation and Industrial Output data also weighs on the INR. Ahead of the release, a Reuters poll said, “India will release retail inflation for July aftermarket. Inflation is likely to have eased to a three-month low of 5.78% against 6.26% in June.”

On Tuesday, US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data backed the Fed’s “transitory” outlook on inflation and pulled the US Dollar Index (DXY) back from the four-month top. However, a lack of major data/events portrayed a mixed performance of the USD afterward.

Amid these plays, stock futures remain directionless and so do the Asian shares whereas India’s BSE Sensex prints mild gains by the press time. Further, the US 10-year Treasury yields regain upside momentum towards 1.35%.

Looking forward, US Producer Price Index (PPI) and Weekly Jobless Claims will be eyed for fresh impulse, not to forget risk catalysts and Indian data.

Technical analysis

USD/INR marks another bounce off 50-DMA, near 74.15, suggesting corrective pullback towards monthly resistance line near 74.50.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 74.2652
Today Daily Change 0.1295
Today Daily Change % 0.17%
Today daily open 74.1357
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.4173
Daily SMA50 74.1537
Daily SMA100 73.9452
Daily SMA200 73.6214
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 74.4886
Previous Daily Low 74.1216
Previous Weekly High 74.5066
Previous Weekly Low 74.048
Previous Monthly High 75.0155
Previous Monthly Low 74.2104
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.2618
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.3484
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.0087
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.8817
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.6418
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.3756
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.6155
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.7425

 

 

