- USD/INR holds lower ground near intraday bottom after two-day downtrend.
- Clear break of two-week-old ascending trend line favors intraday sellers to aim for 50-SMA.
- 200-SMA acts as an extra filter towards the north.
USD/INR remains pressured for the third consecutive day, holding lower ground near the intraday bottom of 81.60 during early Thursday in Europe.
In doing so, the Indian Rupee (INR) pair justifies the previous day’s downside break of the fortnight-old support line, now resistance near 81.90.
Also keeping the USD/INR bears hopeful is the pair’s sustained trading below the 200-SMA, as well as the bearish MACD signals.
As a result, the quote is well-set to test the 50-SMA support of 81.50 during the immediate downside.
Following that, the early November swing low near 81.15 and the 81.00 round figure could entertain the pair sellers before highlighting the monthly trough near 80.40.
On the upside, a successful break of the 81.90 support-turned-resistance can direct USD/INR toward the 200-SMA level of 82.05.
Even if the quote remains firmer past 82.05, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, also known as the golden ratio, of the pair’s October-November downside around 82.30 will be in the spotlight.
It’s worth mentioning that a five-week-old descending trend line near 82.85 acts as the last defense of the USD/INR bears.
USD/INR: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.6672
|Today Daily Change
|0.0058
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|81.6614
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.7594
|Daily SMA50
|81.7126
|Daily SMA100
|80.6611
|Daily SMA200
|78.7679
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82
|Previous Daily Low
|81.6458
|Previous Weekly High
|81.8516
|Previous Weekly Low
|80.4685
|Previous Monthly High
|83.4276
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.014
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.7811
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.8647
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.5381
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.4148
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.1838
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81.8923
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.1233
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.2466
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
