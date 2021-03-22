USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee buyers eye previous resistance above 72.00

- USD/INR bounces off intraday low, fades previous resistance breakout.
- Key SMAs guard immediate upside but sellers have a bumpy road, if at all breaking nearby support line.
- Normal RSI suggests continuation of gradual weakness towards the yearly bottom.
USD/INR picks up bids from the day’s low of 72.41 to currently up 0.08% around 72.51 amid the initial hour of the Indian session on Monday. In doing so, the quote stays below 200 and 50-SMA while keeping the failures to rally past-key resistance line, now support.
Given the normal RSI conditions, coupled with the latest pullback, USD/INR is likely to stay dismal for the short-term.
As a result, USD/INR sellers may target the previous resistance line, at 72.30 now, during further losses.
However, the monthly low near 72.25 and the yearly bottom close to 72.17, not to forget the 72.00 threshold, could keep the USD/INR bears in check.
Meanwhile, 50 and 200-SMA levels, near 72.60 and 72.80 respectively, guard the quote’s near-term upside. Also acting as an upside filter is the latest swing high near 72.75.
It should, however, be noted that the USD/INR run-up beyond 72.80, will recall the buyers targeting the monthly top of 73.40.
USD/INR four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.515
|Today Daily Change
|0.0544
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|72.4606
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.8256
|Daily SMA50
|72.8904
|Daily SMA100
|73.3556
|Daily SMA200
|73.8592
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.735
|Previous Daily Low
|72.425
|Previous Weekly High
|72.8006
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.2569
|Previous Monthly High
|74.1841
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.1719
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.5434
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.6166
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.3454
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.2302
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.0354
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.6554
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.8502
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.9654
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
