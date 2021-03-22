USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee buyers eye previous resistance above 72.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR bounces off intraday low, fades previous resistance breakout.
  • Key SMAs guard immediate upside but sellers have a bumpy road, if at all breaking nearby support line.
  • Normal RSI suggests continuation of gradual weakness towards the yearly bottom.

USD/INR picks up bids from the day’s low of 72.41 to currently up 0.08% around 72.51 amid the initial hour of the Indian session on Monday. In doing so, the quote stays below 200 and 50-SMA while keeping the failures to rally past-key resistance line, now support.

Given the normal RSI conditions, coupled with the latest pullback, USD/INR is likely to stay dismal for the short-term.

As a result, USD/INR sellers may target the previous resistance line, at 72.30 now, during further losses.

However, the monthly low near 72.25 and the yearly bottom close to 72.17, not to forget the 72.00 threshold, could keep the USD/INR bears in check.

Meanwhile, 50 and 200-SMA levels, near 72.60 and 72.80 respectively, guard the quote’s near-term upside. Also acting as an upside filter is the latest swing high near 72.75.

It should, however, be noted that the USD/INR run-up beyond 72.80, will recall the buyers targeting the monthly top of 73.40.

USD/INR four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 72.515
Today Daily Change 0.0544
Today Daily Change % 0.08%
Today daily open 72.4606
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 72.8256
Daily SMA50 72.8904
Daily SMA100 73.3556
Daily SMA200 73.8592
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 72.735
Previous Daily Low 72.425
Previous Weekly High 72.8006
Previous Weekly Low 72.2569
Previous Monthly High 74.1841
Previous Monthly Low 72.1719
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 72.5434
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 72.6166
Daily Pivot Point S1 72.3454
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.2302
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.0354
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.6554
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.8502
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.9654

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

