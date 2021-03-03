USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee buyers eye previous hurdles above 73.00

- USD/INR stays offered near weekly bottom, prints three-day losing streak.
- 50-day SMA, four-month-old falling trend line offer immediate support.
- Bulls can look for a daily close beyond 200-day SMA for trend reversal.
USD/INR holds lower ground near 73.12, down 0.20% intraday, amid the initial Indian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the quote drops for the third consecutive day after stepping back from 200-day SMA on Friday.
Not only another U-turn from 200-day SMA but downward sloping RSI also directs USD/INR sellers towards re-testing the 50-day SMA level of 73.02.
However, the pair’s weakness past-73.02 will be challenged by the 73.00 threshold and the prior resistance line from November, currently around 72.85.
Meanwhile, fresh upside momentum can aim for 73.50 and the 74.00 round-figure before trying to conquer the tough nut to the north, namely the 200-day SMA level of 74.02.
Although USD/INR bulls are likely not to cross the 74.02 hurdle, a daily closing beyond the same will not hesitate to poke the late 2020 top close to the 75.00 level.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.1276
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1365
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19%
|Today daily open
|73.2641
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.8188
|Daily SMA50
|73.0391
|Daily SMA100
|73.4857
|Daily SMA200
|74.0417
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.515
|Previous Daily Low
|73.1886
|Previous Weekly High
|74.1841
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.1719
|Previous Monthly High
|74.1841
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.1719
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.3133
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.3903
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.1301
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.9962
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.8037
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.4565
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.649
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.7829
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
