USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee buyers are most bullish in three weeks

One-month risk reversals on the Indian Rupee (INR), a gauge of calls to puts, jump to the highest since February 26 while rising for the third consecutive day, indicating investors are holding bullish bets for the INR.
This goes against the USD/INR price moves that marked the strongest run-up in three weeks the previous day, currently depressed around 72.65 ahead of Friday’s European session.
Risk reversals flash the +0.282 level, favoring USD/INR bulls by the press time, according to data provided by Reuters. The positive reading indicates call options are drawing higher premium (option price) than put or bearish bets.
Although the options markets are bearish on the USD/INR, the pair’s sustained break of the key resistance line from February 26, currently around 72.50, suggests further upside of the quote.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
